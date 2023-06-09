Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:08 Ogni famiglia italiana spreca 20 kg di cibo all'anno, come evitarlo: il decalogo

10:55 Istat, crolla produzione industriale: ad aprile -7,2%

10:27 Diga Kakhovka, 007 Ucraina: "E' stata Russia, intercettata telefonata"

10:13 Google dedica il doodle di oggi a Willi Ninja, chi è l'iconico ballerino considerato il padrino del voguing

10:10 Incendi Canada, fumo raggiunge Philadelphia, New York e Washington

09:53 Carburanti, prezzi oggi: ancora rialzi per benzina e gasolio

09:48 Morto Guido Bodrato, dirigente Dc più volte ministro aveva 90 anni

09:46 Bimba morta in auto a Roma, Psichiatra: "Per padre lapsus di memoria specifico". Cos'è

09:45 Incidente ad Arezzo, furgone finisce fuori strada: morto 58enne

09:25 Fedez replica a Luis Sal: "Hai lasciato debiti e mi hai chiesto 600 mila euro"

09:21 Weekend con caldo africano, ma forti temporali restano in agguato

09:14 Jet Russia vicino spazio Nato, aerei militari Gb e Svezia si levano in volo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Summer concerts, festivals, exhibitions and theatre in Bergamo and Brescia during Italian Capital of Culture 2023

09 giugno 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A long summer of pop will celebrate Italian Capital of Culture 2023: hundreds of events in Bergamo and Brescia to fill the summer days and nights with life, music and colour.

 

"The Harlequin's Cloak", a theatre and participatory art festival by Bergamo's Teatro Tascabile until 30 September, features international artists like Kaarina Kaikkonen and Vero Cendoya.

The Centro Teatrale Bresciano marks the centenary of Italo Calvino's birth with "The invisible cities. The future is a duty", where 20 artists will perform from 27 June to 9 July in a visionary show.

Thousands of local artists will take part in Festa della Music in Bergamo from 21 June and Brescia from 24 June. Bergamo hosts "Lazzaretto Estate 2023", fifteen evenings from 27 June to 30 July starring great artists such as Madame (7 July), Snarky Puppy (10 July), Pat Metheny (19 July), Francesca Michielin (28 July), Jethro Tull (28 July). The Cipiesse review will bring to Brescia Mr Rain (July 15), Coma Cose (July 24) and Dardast (July 26), Steve Hackett (6 July).

International artists will perform in Brescia's Festival Jazz on the road (10-14 July): Jonathan Coel & Artchipel Orchestra; Dave Holland "New Quartet"; Bill Frisell "Four"; Serena Brancale Quartet. Also, the Sub Limen festival (from July 21 in both cities) offers 6 contemporary performances between electronic, pop and experimental music.

Art takes centre stage from 23 June in Bergamo at GAMeC with "Rachel Whiteread… And the animals were sold", where the celebrated English artist examines relationships between present and past – and "Vivian Suter. Home", the first exhibition by the Argentinian artist in an Italian museum. Meanwhile, Accademia Carrara is staging "Peaks of light. Naoki Ishikawa on the Bergamesque Alps", displaying nineteenth-century paintings and contemporary photographs.

Hundreds of films by major contemporary directors and Italian and foreign productions will be screened in outdoor film festivals: at the "L'Eden d'Estate" from 9 June to 8 September in the Parco del Viridarium of Brescia's Santa Giulia Museum; at the "Esterno Notte" from 15 June to 6 September in Bergamo's Biblioteca Caversazzi.

For more details: https://bergamobrescia2023.it/ 

Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 is supported by main partners Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A, system partner Brembo and area partner Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO. The Culture Ministry and Fondazione Cariplo are institutional partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097648/Italian_Capital_of_Culture.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/summer-concerts-festivals-exhibitions-and-theatre-in-bergamo-and-brescia-during-italian-capital-of-culture-2023-301846992.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN24733 en US Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza theatre in Bergamo Summer concerts during Italian Capital of Culture 2023 Bergamo
Vedi anche
News to go
Messi va negli Usa: "Giocherò all'Inter Miami"
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Serve un nuovo Patto di stabilità"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Busia: "Squilibrio tra concessioni a pubblico e privato"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Inps, contributo a datori di lavoro che assumono disoccupati in Naspi
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli dopo intervento intestino
News to go
Ucraina, distruzione diga ha allagato area di oltre 600 km quadrati
News to go
Confesercenti, 400 euro al mese di spese in più nel 2023 per gli italiani
News to go
Covid, inchiesta Bergamo: archiviata posizione Conte e Speranza
News to go
Londra, Principe Harry testimonia a processo contro la stampa
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza