Mercoledì 03 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:36
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Holiday Tickets Now On Sale

03 novembre 2021 | 14.10
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Announces Expanded Hours and Will Now be Open on Wednesdays

Visit www.summitov.com to Purchase Tickets and Be Among the First to Experience AIR at NIGHT During the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the world's most immersive observatory, is extending hours and will be opening on Wednesdays commencing November 24 through the holidays to the end of January.

Tickets for the holiday season and extended hours are now on sale and hours of operation will be:

Additional hours apply to the day before and day of Thanksgiving (November 24 and 25), December 22-30 and January 2-January 30. Tickets have not been released for December 31 or January 1. For a full schedule of holiday hours, please refer to www.summitov.com.

These new time slots allow guests to immerse themselves in AIR at NIGHT, a one-of-a-kind evening sound and light show designed by artist Kenzo Digital. As the lights of the city illuminate, AIR at NIGHT transforms the space into a beacon of energy, color and illusion and includes AFFINITY, an interactive room filled with hundreds of reflective orbs and UNITY, where visitors become part of the experience itself with their portraits transformed into projected clouds.

Thrill seekers will be able to experience LEVITATION, sky boxes that allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building secure on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue and ASCENT, the all-glass elevators with transparent glass floors that travel up the exterior of the building to more than 1,200 feet (364 meters), nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan.

After taking it all in, guests can relax in APRÈS and SUMMIT TERRACE, a sky-high cafe and lounge serving elevated light fare and innovative cocktails curated by Danny Meyer's Union Square Events.

"I am overjoyed by the incredible response to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt from New Yorkers and visitors to NYC. To avoid overcrowding and ensure the best possible experience for all of our guests this season, we will continue to reduce full capacity limits and expand our hours and days to welcome more visitors. There is no place like New York during the holidays, and no better place to enjoy the lights and festivity than from above," said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green.

"It's remarkable how different AIR can feel at different times of day and in different weather," said Kenzo Digital. "This distinction is especially apparent between day and night; you really have to experience both to get the full scope of the story."

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

To be added to the Company's distribution list or to obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at www.slgreen.com or contact Investor Relations at (212) 594-2700. 

About Kenzo Digital

We are an immersive storytelling studio that creates emotionally powerful mind-bending alternate worlds in physical or virtual space. We juxtapose elements of art, film, theater, and architecture to produce groundbreaking work that upends your sensory experience in service of story. Our goal is not just to entertain or excite but to engage in ways that create memories of lasting meaning.

About Union Square Events

We're part of Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, which includes restaurants, bars, cafes, and fast-casual eateries in addition to Union Square Events' large-scale event services, food service solutions for public and private institutions, industry consulting, and educational programming and partnerships. Founded in 2005 as Hudson Yards Catering, Union Square Events is a culinary and operations leader in the hospitality industry, partnering with a diverse portfolio of best-in-class clients. We produce one-of-a-kind catered events and unparalleled dining experiences in a variety of cultural, corporate, entertainment, and private venues throughout New York City and beyond.

Contact:Marissa Paianomarissa.paiano@berlinrosen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677144/SUMMIT.jpg

