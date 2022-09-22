Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:56 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 694 contagi e un morto: bollettino 22 settembre

14:53 Roma, crollo Globe Theatre: "Un boato, poi le urla"

14:15 live Roma, crollo al Globe Theatre: 15 ragazzi coinvolti, 6 in ospedale

13:55 Totolo: "A Roma e Napoli fondi Pnrr anche ai centri sociali"

13:52 Bonomi: "Le imprese hanno fatto la loro parte ma non siamo invincibili, economia Italia in frenata"

13:47 Elezioni 2022, la ricercatrice Totolo: "A Napoli centri sociali di lotta e di governo"

13:47 Giovannini: "Regolamento per la nautica è pronto e sta per essere inviato alle altre amministrazioni"

13:36 Ambasciata russa pubblica foto Putin con leader italiani: "C'è molto da ricordare"

13:30 Elezioni, contestazioni centri sociali: in un libro la mappa delle 'violenze rosse' in Italia

13:25 Russia, Mosca: "Arruolare chi protesta non è contro legge"

13:09 Zanzare 'progettate' per non diffondere malaria, lo studio

13:08 Covid, sindrome infiammatoria in bimbi ha causa genetica: lo studio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sun Nuclear Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

22 settembre 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Key Information Security Certification Extends to SunCHECK® Platform for Quality Management in Radiation Therapy  

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). The certification confirms Sun Nuclear has met the highest possible international standards for managing sensitive organizational and customer information across its facilities in the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands. Certification also extends to the design, development, and Cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment of the SunCHECK® Platform – a single-database, single-interface solution for automated Patient and Machine Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy.

Sun Nuclear is one of only a few companies in the Radiation Oncology field to achieve the rigorous ISO 27001:2013 certification, and the sole certified company focused exclusively on QA. With certification for the SunCHECK Platform and its SaaS implementation option, new users can be assured of software reliability and security. Furthermore, optimal redundancy via Cloud provider Amazon Web Services brings reassurance to hospital and cancer center IT departments.

"Sun Nuclear and Mirion are equally committed to information security at every level, and to ensuring customer data – including protected health information (PHI) – is properly controlled," says Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion Technologies and acting Mirion Medical President. "Sun Nuclear's achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard is a clear testament to this commitment."

Added Wayne Sanford, Chief Information Officer of Mirion Technologies: "We know hospital and cancer centers globally are under extreme pressure to maintain cybersecurity and ensure operational continuity. With the SaaS option for the SunCHECK Platform, now bolstered by ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, we're able to deliver the most robust and secure Quality Management solution possible."

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS. It also includes requirements for assessment and treatment of information security risks. First published in 2005 by ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission), the standard was updated in 2013 and reaffirmed in 2019. Sun Nuclear's certification was issued by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity.

About Sun NuclearSun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR). We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com and cirsinc.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

ContactsFor investor inquiries:Jerry Estesir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:Kevin O'Malleykomalley@mirion.com

Sun Nuclear and SunCHECK are registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Amazon Web Services, and the "Powered by AWS" logo, are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769602/Sun_Nuclear_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sun-nuclear-awarded-isoiec-270012013-certification-301630345.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia IEC 270012013 Certification platform for Quality management International Electrotechnical Commission key
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza