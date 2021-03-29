Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 17:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:12 Covid Usa, a New York da oggi vaccini disponibili per tutti over 30

17:01 Covid Valle d'Aosta, oggi 76 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:58 Covid Sardegna, oggi 205 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:55 Covid Calabria, oggi 300 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:52 Covid, Oms: "Nuove indagini su ipotesi fuga laboratorio"

16:48 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.593 contagi e 32 morti: bollettino del 30 marzo

16:43 Covid Campania, oggi 1.573 contagi: bollettino 30 marzo

16:41 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 153 contagi e 25 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:38 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.180 contagi e 32 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:37 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.527 contagi 35 morti: il bollettino del 30 marzo

16:28 Renzi e i parlamentari con licenza di viaggiare: ecco documento ministero

16:22 Covid Fvg, oggi 206 contagi: dati 30 marzo, bollettino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Sun Nuclear Expands with New Facility in the Netherlands to Support Rapid Growth Throughout the EMEA Region

29 marzo 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Location Houses Centralized Service and Support Center for Customers in EMEA, India

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation, a leader in independent Quality Management solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging, today announced the opening of its new SunServices™ Center in Breda, the Netherlands. The new location expands service and support capabilities for Sun Nuclear's rapidly growing customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as India.

The new SunServices™ Center in Breda, the Netherlands, expands service and support capabilities for Sun Nuclear’s rapidly growing customer base in EMEA, as well as India.

The SunServices Center unifies regional service, repair and parts shipments for a wide range of Sun Nuclear's industry-standard Quality Assurance (QA) solutions, including the Daily QA™ 3, MapCHECK® 3, IC PROFILER™ and PC Electrometer™ devices. In addition, the facility serves as the hub for Sun Nuclear's EMEA and International customer support operations, as well as its regional project management, installation and SunCHECK™ Platform implementation teams.

"In recent years, we have seen significant growth in interest and adoption of Sun Nuclear solutions by hospitals and clinics throughout EMEA and India," said Kris Van Istendael, director, global service and support operations for Sun Nuclear. "The SunServices Center in Breda reinforces our commitment to regionally-based customers and distributors. We are very pleased to provide enhanced responsiveness, reduced costs, and faster service turnaround for our valued partners who count on us for Patient Safety."

In addition to the new facility in the Netherlands, Sun Nuclear plans to open more regional SunServices Centers in the coming months. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, U.S., with offices in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., and Hamburg, Germany. Sun Nuclear solutions are sold directly, and through a robust network of distributors, in markets around the world. 

About Sun Nuclear CorporationSun Nuclear, part of Mirion Technologies, provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

For additional information, please contact:Kevin O'Malley, Sun Nuclear Corporation, kevinomalley@sunnuclear.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474395/Sun_Nuclear_Corporation_SunServices_Center_Office.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769602/Sun_Nuclear_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Netherlands to Support Rapid growth New Facility growth ampliamento
Vedi anche
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza