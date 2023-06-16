Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:43 Ue, Giorgetti: "Aspetti da migliorare in proposta riforma patto stabilità"

13:39 Roma, Smalling rinnova: accordo fino al 2025

13:30 Università, Saracco: "Atenei fondamentali per lo sviluppo sostenibile del Paese'

13:26 Morte Falvia Franzoni, Prodi: "Insieme tra cielo e terra per 54 anni"

13:18 Incidente Roma, TheBorderline: le sfide social dei ragazzi della Lamborghini

13:14 Giro di Svizzera, è morto Gino Mader: era caduto in burrone durante la gara

13:04 Netflix annuncia seconda stagione de 'La legge di Lidia Poët'

12:35 Forza Italia, Tajani: "Berlusconi voleva che guardassimo al futuro"

12:25 Partita la quarta tappa della 1000 Miglia

12:07 Inflazione, la top 10 delle città più care d'Italia: Milano in vetta

12:01 Intesa SP, Flor: "Ecco come rafforzeremo leadership ESG"

11:59 Ascolti tv, Spagna-Italia vince il prime time

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sungrow FPV Showcases New Floating PV System Solution at Intersolar Europe 2023

16 giugno 2023 | 12.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEFEI, China, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow FPV, the global leading floating PV system solution supplier, unveiled its latest floating PV system solution during Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich. The Company's exhibits displayed competitive technical innovations for long-term energy supply and aim to help customers achieve more intelligent and profitable energy management.

The floating system solution was powered by three key advantages. Headmost it is flexible in layout, allowing for a variable system layout that increases the installed capacity per unit area and improves utilization efficiency, resulting in greater electricity generation benefits. Followed by the system can be adjusted based on the application scenario at the project site, ensuring efficient and reliable operation. Additionally, the solution is easy to install and maintain, addressing users' pain points in installation and maintenance while ensuring the high-yield, safe, and long-lasting operation of the floating PV station.

"In the process of globalization, Sungrow FPV has understood the pain points of customers in different markets. For the European market, we will always adhere to the long-term principle, be customer-oriented, adopt measures to local conditions, and design scientifically to ensure customer value." Wang Lei, Deputy General Manager of Sungrow FPV said at the booth (A4.250) of Sungrow FPV.

The European photovoltaic market is experiencing rapid growth. Prior to the release of the "REPowerEU Plan," the European Commission raised the renewable energy target for 2030 from 40% to 45%, which was previously set. According to authoritative predictions, the European market for floating PV is expected to demonstrate a diverse and scalable development trend over the next decade, and hold significant growth potential.

Sungrow FPV is dedicated to realizing its vision of "To be the global navigator of FPV" through ongoing research and development, innovative of floating PV system solutions. This commitment enables the widespread adoption of green electricity, benefiting the European carbon neutrality process.

About Sungrow FPV

Sungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions. Relies on Sungrow Group's 25 years' accumulation of development and production experience in the photovoltaic industry, Sungrow Floating PV focuses on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.

Learn more at http://en.sungrowfpv.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103871/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-fpv-showcases-new-floating-pv-system-solution-at-intersolar-europe-2023-301852981.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente ICT Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza floating PV system floating global leading floating PV
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco lascia il Gemelli
News to go
Giustizia, cdm approva disegno legge di riforma
News to go
Bce, tasso su rifinanziamenti principali al 4%
Papa Francesco dimesso, l'uscita del Pontefice dal Gemelli - Video
News to go
Meloni, incontro a Palazzo Chigi con primo ministro Malta
News to go
Operazione 'Fangopoli', 20 indagati a Catanzaro
News to go
Papa Francesco, dimissioni previste per domani
News to go
Estate in arrivo, da sabato 17 giugno caldo e sole
News to go
Giustizia, Mattarella: "Serve senso responsabilità"
News to go
Naufragio migranti, 3 giorni di lutto in Grecia
news to go
Giustizia, governo accelera sulla riforma
News to go
Eventi climatici estremi hanno causato nell'Ue perdite per 560 mld di dollari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza