Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:09 No Green Pass, l'urlo dei manifestanti: "Assassini"

17:37 Elezioni, costituzionalista Marini: "Impresentabili? Dubbi costituzionalità Commissione parlamentare antimafia"

17:34 Covid oggi Italia, 2.748 contagi e 46 morti: bollettino 9 ottobre

17:33 Turchetta (Bambino Gesù): "Salute e sport fondamentali per la vita"

17:25 Meneschincheri (Tennis&Friends): "Dopo Covid tornare a parlare di prevenzione"

17:24 Vaia (Spallanzani): "E' tempo di tornare a centralità della prevenzione"

17:00 Record visitatori per GIS 2021, 8ª edizione Giornate sollevamento e trasporti eccezionali

16:49 Green pass Italia, come averlo senza vaccino

16:23 Halloween, i parchi tematici si preparano: a Mirabilandia allestimenti e show

16:20 Polonia contro Ue, Ungheria sta con Varsavia

15:39 Elezioni, Capozza (Udc-Fi): "Impresentabile? Lo sono per Morra in quanto ex ala destra M5s"

15:34 Green pass Italia, Regioni temono caos da 15 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021

09 ottobre 2021 | 05.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, rolled out its ST2752UX at Intersolar Europe 2021. It's the latest liquid cooled energy storage system featuring a compact and optimized design, enabling more profitability, flexibility, and safety.

Reducing Costs

Due to the compact design of less than 26 tons, the system can be pre-assembled with the battery prior to transportation. This design saves a whopping 50% of on-site installation time. Further, it enables a smaller footprint given the back-to-back installation scheme.

The system auxiliary loss is significantly reduced with the liquid-cooled technology when compared to standard air-cooled technology. The liquid-cooled technology also ensures a longer battery life as it has an intelligent temperature control system, enabling a maximum battery temperature difference of three degrees Celsius.

Product Enhancements

With the modular DC/DC converter, the system enables parallel connection and flexible system expansion. Meanwhile, each battery rack can be fully charged and discharged through the DC/DC converter.

The DC/DC clustered battery rack application removes the SOC (State of Charge) calibration, benefiting most maintenance and operation tasks.

Furthermore, an automatic device is integrated inside the cabinet to carry out liquid replenishment, which can save 80% of filling work. Furthermore, the cabinet automatically refills levels of liquid, saving a total of 80% refilling maintenance.

Enhanced Safety Features

Since safety is one of Sungrow's top priorities, the liquid-cooled system offers a three layered seal proof design. In addition, the Company's patented connector integrated into the system has over 100,000 successful applications. As a result of its leak detection function, the system immediately shuts down and alerts the operator of any leaking. The system is also equipped with a water based fire extinguishing system enabling fire fighters to effectively manage a battery fire and prevent the modules from re-ignition. Moreover, the battery system adopts a multi-compartment design with each compartment having a 1 hour fire rating.

As more large-scale renewable energy projects come into operation and more resources are added to the energy mix, it is even more important to maintain grid stability. With a 24-year proven track record, Sungrow performance remains unparalleled on energy storage applications. Some of its landmark projects include the largest standalone energy storage project (100MW/100MWh) in Europe. The Company is dedicated to continuing offering innovative energy storage solutions with the goals of further supplying renewable energy, creating a more stable electric grid, and providing value to all stakeholders.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656347/Sungrow_Liquid_Cooled_Energy_Storage_System_ST2752UX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

     

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN34657 en US Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Intersolar Europe 2021 storage system featuring Sungrow Releases Latest at
Vedi anche
News to go
Eutanasia legale, firme per referendum depositate in Cassazione
News to go
Cresce divario con Ue in livelli di istruzione
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, bollettino
News to go
Torino ospiterà l'Eurovision Song Contest nel 2022
News to go
Bari, oncologo faceva pagare farmaci gratuiti
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani: "Nostri compatrioti uccisi in moschea"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "Fine pandemia finalmente in vista"
News to go
Eitan Biran, udienza per decidere applicazione convenzione Aja
News to go
Nobel per la pace a Maria Ressa e Dmitry Muratov
News to go
Giappone, 32 feriti in sisma di magnitudo 5.9
News to go
Mattarella: "Africa al centro impegno Italia"
News to go
Riapertura discoteche, capienza cinema e stadi: le misure dall'11 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza