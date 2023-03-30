Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 23:07
comunicato stampa

Sunport Power attends the Solar Solutions International 2023

30 marzo 2023 | 16.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunport Power Corp., Ltd attended the Solar Solutions International 2023 held at Expo Haarlemmermeer Amsterdam (Netherlands) from 14th to 17th March.

Solar Solutions International is the largest trade fair for solar energy in Northwestern Europe. To stand out from hundreds of exhibitors, Sunport Power showed up several competitive products at booth G23 and attracted a lot of customers.

The S-Flex series flexible modules are developed based on MWT back contact technology. The busbar-free design increases the cell conversion efficiency and meets the European clients' requirement for beauty. It has the feature of 2.98kg/㎡ weight, 2.5mm thickness and 0.3m minimum bending radius. The futures of lightweight, thin, soft, flexible and high efficiency make it the best choice for various residential, commercial and industrial rooftops. It also wins European client's praise with its lead-free manufacturing process.

To be fit to different curved roofs and outdoor mobile charge scenarios, Sunport Power also brought its customized small dimension module and foldable solar panel. The newly developed foldable solar panel provides an integrated professional solution for special application scenarios of outdoor activities especially for camping, boating, travel.

Driven by technology innovation, Sunport Power persists to develop and manufacture products based on MWT back contact technology and will lead the next generation MWT technology and TOPCon cell technology to bring clients more efficient and more qualified products and solutions.

ContactYuxin Mayuxin.ma@sunportpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044059/Sunport_Power_Solar_Solution_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunport-power-attends-the-solar-solutions-international-2023-301786024.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
