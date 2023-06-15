Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev avanza ma perdite pesanti. Prigozhin gela Putin

22:42 Virtus-Olimpia 69-61, Bologna vince gara 3 finale scudetto

22:11 Usa, licenziata perché bianca: Starbucks paga 25,6 milioni di dollari a ex manager

21:16 Calciomercato Inter, Newcastle vuole Barella: c'è l'offerta

21:12 Berlusconi, pm processo Ruby ter: "Non ero animata da alcun intento politico"

21:03 Fed ferma rialzi tassi, restano a 5-5,25%

20:55 Berlusconi, interrogazione Lega contro no Montanari a bandiere a mezz'asta

19:53 Berlusconi, Pier Silvio ai dipendenti: "Da domani torniamo a essere azienda viva"

19:26 Nubifragio a Roma, 80 persone bloccate in un maneggio poi salvate

19:11 Incidente Roma, scontro tra Smart e Lamborghini: muore bimbo di 5 anni

19:01 Berlusconi, seggio Senato è vacante: in Monza-Brianza si dovrà rivotare

18:58 Tumori, intervento da record a Roma: asportata neoplasia ovarica di 45 kg

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

15 giugno 2023 | 04.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to enable SUNRATE customers to send and receive funds directly to eligible Visa debit and prepaid cards.

At the start of this year, SUNRATE also launched its Visa virtual commercial card as part of its holistic online travel solution. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network.

"Being a global FinTech company, SUNRATE and Visa share the same commitment to modernise money movement, by focusing on the security, competency and transparency of cross-border payments for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with Visa accentuates the pros that combination brings to recognising this common commitment for our customers globally," said Qincheng Wang, Head of Product, SUNRATE.

Deepan Dagur, Head of Money Movement, Asia Pacific, Visa said, "The appetite for quicker and more accessible cross-border payments continues to grow as businesses look for better ways to pay and be paid.  Together with SUNRATE, Visa is simplifying cross-border payments by being the single connection point for clients to move money easily and efficiently."

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as the leading solution provider and have enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 150+ countries and regions with our cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global headquarters in Singapore and offices in China, Indonesia and UK, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, DBS Bank and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrate-enhances-cross-border-payment-capabilities-with-visa-direct-301836525.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03097 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza treasury management platform Visa world leader funds
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, ancora un naufragio: decine di morti al largo Grecia
News to go
Intelligenza Artificiale, da Ue testo per regolamentazione europea
Funerali Berlusconi, i tifosi del Milan: "Presidente indimenticabile" - Video
Funerali Berlusconi, "c'è solo un presidente": il coro in piazza Duomo - Video
Funerali Berlusconi, contestatrice in piazza Duomo: "Festeggio sua morte" - Video
Funerali Berlusconi a Milano, piazza Duomo gremita - Video
Berlusconi, Parietti: "Mancherà anche a chi non lo ammette" - Video
Berlusconi, Iva Zanicchi: "Grande uomo, gli devo tutto" - Video
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, proseguono le ricerche
Berlusconi, "io non sono in lutto": scintille in piazza Duomo - Video
News to go
Miami, Trump incriminato si dichiara "non colpevole"
News to go
Maltempo, dal 15 giugno domande ammortizzatori per dipendenti e autonomi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza