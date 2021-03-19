Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 03:52
Suntech Awarded "Top Brand PV 2021" Seal by EuPD Research

19 marzo 2021 | 03.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WUXI, China, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech has been awarded the "Top Brand PV" seal by EuPD Research for the sixth consecutive year.

The "Top Brand PV seal" award is rated by EuPD Research in accordance with the Global PV Installer Monitor survey that covers over hundreds of global installers, and eventually goes to the most excellent one among all upstream and downstream players of the photovoltaic industry, which highlights the best-in-class companies out of the eyes of installers and end customers on country and regional level. The award is the most recognized and prestigious certification in the international PV industry and stands for reliability and trust in the eyes of target groups and business partners.

In 2021, Suntech has been awarded the "DACH Top Brand PV"in the European market and the "Top Brand PV" seals in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands. Besides, EuPD Research has also recognized Suntech brand strength in Australia, the Middle East and North Africa by awarding the "Top Brand PV seals in Australia and MENA.

Mr. Xiaorong Cao, Vice President of Suntech said, "We are honored to be named as top PV brand again. This award is proof of the quality of Suntech products and strong market reputation, as well as a recognition of Suntech's contribution to the PV industry." With the changes and development in the PV industry, Suntech will continue to upgrade product quality and optimize service system to provide more reliable PV modules and more professional services to the worldwide customers.

