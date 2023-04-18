Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 18:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:52 Ucraina, "da Egitto niente razzi a Mosca: produrrà munizioni per Kiev"

18:51 Webuild: "Ponte Messina opera immediatamente cantierabile"

18:27 Barba, capelli e gioielli: le regole Ita Airways per piloti e hostess

18:27 Migranti, Crosetto: "Senza sviluppo in Africa, decine di migliaia al giorno verso l'Europa"

18:13 Il 10 maggio a Roma il Forum Relazioni Istituzionali

18:01 Mobilità, Colombo: "Metaverso prossima evoluzione di internet"

17:56 Immobili, in Italia solo 4% asset manager in linea con obiettivi Net Zero 2050

17:43 Evasione Artem Uss, Nordio in Parlamento questa settimana

17:37 Smart City, Borzacchiello: "Comunicare innovazione con empatia per vedere cambiamenti concreti"

17:11 Separazione Totti-Ilary, alla conduttrice la villa all'Eur e 12.500 euro al mese

17:03 Pensioni, Durigon contro Tridico: "E' già in campagna elettorale per le europee"

17:02 Associazioni gas, termico e costruzioni edili: "Ue consideri tutte le tecnologie e specificità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SUPCON listed Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX)

18 aprile 2023 | 18.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 17, 2023, 21：00 Beijing time, Zhejiang SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SUPCON" ) officially listed its Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX), marking a milestone for SUPCON in opening up its international financing channels, gathering new momentum under the background of globalization and Industry 4.0, and establishing itself as a benchmark of Chinese high-tech company in process automation and business automation on the international stage.

SUPCON is a leading technology company headquartered in China focusing on process industry automation and digital transformation business. SUPCON's strong financial performance in 2022 is a testament to its business model and growth potential. With a total operating income of RMB 6.621 billion (according to preliminary estimates), representing a year-on-year increase of 46.50%, SUPCON has been able to successfully leverage the thrive of process industry in China, while committing to digital and intelligent transformation aimed at improving quality, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, ensuring safety, and realizing net-zero.

The success of SUPCON's star products, including DCS, SIS, APC, has propelled SUPCON's market performance as the top player in China's niche market. With its leading position in the evolution of DCS to next-gen intelligent operation and management control system targeting autonomous operation of process industrial plants, SUPCON has served over 26,000 process industry clients (as of the end of 2022), and has over 6000 employees, with over 10% (still increasing) of annual revenue invested in R&D. After gaining high reputation domestically, SUPCON is all set to open up to the global business landscape and bring its mission of "Make Industry Smarter, Make Life Easier" to broader markets, cementing its place as a force to be reckoned within the world of high-tech innovation.

SUPCON's successful GDR issuance, priced on April 11, raised an impressive $565 million, with renowned investors such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and APS among the subscription list. With a total issue of 20,958,000 GDRs at USD 26.94 per share, equivalent to 41,916,000 A-shares or 8.39% of the pre-issuance total A-share capital, SUPCON's listing on the Swiss Exchange is the largest issuance in terms of the proportion since Shanghai-London Stock Connect Scheme broadened to capital markets in Germany and Switzerland.

With its unwavering commitment to innovation and solving the unsolved challenges in the industry, SUPCON is poised for continued growth and expansion into global markets.

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supcon-listed-global-depository-receipts-gdrs-on-the-swiss-stock-exchange-six-301800734.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN73848 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Zhejiang SUPCON Technology Co. Ltd. establishing itself as as up its
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, possibile presentare domanda per il 2023
News to go
Fuga documenti Pentagono, intercettato anche Guterres
News to go
Addio a Julia Ituma, commozione ai funerali
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza