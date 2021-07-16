Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:06 Green pass Italia, allo studio per mezzi trasporto pubblico

13:39 Bersani: "Renzi e Salvini si fidanzano"

13:33 Green Pass Italia obbligatorio nei ristoranti? Parlano gli chef

13:10 Salvini: "Vaccino covid ad agosto, poi cocktail party"

12:54 Vaccino covid, medici non vaccinati "sono 0,2% del totale"

12:21 Napoli, donna uccisa in un parcheggio a Somma Vesuviana

12:02 Spezia, stangata dalla Fifa: mercato bloccato per 2 anni

11:41 Covid Israele oggi, 855 contagi: record da marzo

10:58 Covid oggi Toscana, 169 contagi e un morto: bollettino 16 luglio

09:49 Milano, sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minori

09:35 Belgio, 12 morti e quattro dispersi per le inondazioni

09:29 Green Pass Italia, Costa: "Obbligo per bar o ristorante eccessivo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Superbet Group to acquire Belgium's Napoleon Sports & Casino

16 luglio 2021 | 13.34
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BUCHAREST, Romania , July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbet, a pan European betting and gaming business, today has agreed to acquire Belgium'sNapoleon Sports & Casino, subject to closing.

The acquisition will see the purchase of 100% shares of Napoleon Sports & Casino to augment Superbet Group's recent growth and global ambitions. The acquisition offers a compelling strategic and financial rationale for Superbet as the company expands across Europe and beyond.

Belgium's iGaming industry represents a mature, fully regulated market with consistent growth, particularly in the online environment. The deal enables Superbet to diversify its CEE focus and accelerate online business development.

Napoleon has a strong brand presence in Belgium that ranks among the country's top three most-recognised. Its digital and omni-channel approach reflects the core DNA of Superbet's mission and adds momentum to the long-term business objectives.

Superbet Group CEO Johnny Hartnett said: "Napoleon's core market and brand positioning in Belgium represents the ideal acquisition opportunity to deliver on our global expansion plan. It also delivers on our growth strategy of bringing in additional revenues from regulated markets with a strong online profile. Additionally, we're looking forward to welcoming a hugely experienced and talented team to the Superbet family, who we believe are exceptionally well placed to deliver on market share gains in Belgium and beyond."

Napoleon Sports & Casino CEO Tim de Borle said: "We are very excited to be joining Superbet Group on a mission to offer the best sports and gaming entertainment to millions of users. The fact that Superbet and Napoleon are both data-driven and entrepreneurial companies focused on delivering innovative on- and offline entertainment for our players, makes me confident that this a perfect match. At Napoleon, we look forward to embarking on this next chapter of thrilling projects and international experience. Finally, I'd like to express our gratitude to Waterland for their support in the past 6 years." 

Napoleon Sports & Casino has been owned in the past 6 years by Waterland Private Equity Investments, a pan-European investment fund.

Regarding the transaction, Cedric Van Cauwenberghe Waterland's Managing Partner said:

"The fruitful collaboration with the Napoleon team has allowed Napoleon to expand its position online, unlocking a growth trajectory that resulted in market leadership in Belgium today. The sector of online sports entertainment is evolving at a very rapid pace, and we see a lot of new opportunities emerge, both in terms of product development as well as data, tech, and multi-channel systems. As part of the like-minded Superbet Group, Napoleon Sports & Casino is now ideally placed to keep growing. I am convinced that Napoleon will continue to thrive within the Superbet group, and that the partnership with Superbet will result in a wealth of opportunities for both organizations."

Napoleon Sports & Casino is not Superbet's first acquisition. In 2020, Superbet acquired a 60% stake in online casino operator Lucky7 to expand its reach in the online gaming segment. The recent acquisitions come as evidence of Superbet's ambition to become a leading global operator, a vision which attracted a €175 mln minority investment from Blackstone Group in 2019.

Superbet was advised by Oakvale Capital, PJT Partners, Latham & Watkins, PwC, CMS and Herzog Fox & Neeman during the transaction, while the sellers were supported by Houlihan Lokey, EY, PwC, and Allen&Overy.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza gaming business betting pan European closing
Vedi anche
New to go
Merkel e Biden rilanciano alleanza Usa-Germania
News to go
Covid Italia, sale indice Rt: è a 0.91
News to go
Ryanair: "Pronti a investire 4 miliardi di dollari in Italia"
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, a Madrid una piazza per la signora della tv
News to go
M5S, Conte e Grillo siglano la pace
News to go
Nel 2020 produzione energia da rinnovabili supera quella da combustibili fossili
Smaltimento rifiuti, arresti e sequestro di beni nel palermitano
Ddl Zan, Masini commossa al Senato
News to go
Il piano Ue sul clima, stop alle auto a benzina e diesel dal 2035
News to go
Alitalia, intesa con Ue: Ita operativa dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza