27 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:56
comunicato stampa

SuperMap Showcased GIS Technologies and Solutions at INTERGEO 2022

27 ottobre 2022 | 11.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMap, an innovative GIS platform software and service provider, showcased its cutting-edge GIS technology and innovative solutions to the global geospatial community at INTERGEO 2022 held in Essen, Germany on October 18-20.

INTERGEO is the world's leading geospatial platform for people from the geo community to share, learn and connect. At INTERGEO 2022, SuperMap demonstrated the application of digital twins, including its overall solutions for 3D data acquisition and data integration into warehousing. The development of 3D GIS technology was also a highlight. Combined with connection and processing features for oblique photogrammetry data and BIM data, data beautification and analysis capabilities based on the SuperMap game engine plug-in were displayed. Integrated with the latest Geo-video capture technology of SuperMap, the application of drones in emergency security, land inspection, and urban management was shown for visitors.

The 3-day meeting brought people from the geospatial industry together. It was a delight to meet and talk about deeper cooperation with people from Spain, France, the Netherlands, Romania, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Serbia, Norway, Croatia, Latvia, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Israel, etc.

SuperMap also showed up in many in-person activities. Wang Haitao, Vice President of SuperMap, was present at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Zhejiang Service Trade (Germany) Exhibition and delivered a welcome speech.

SuperMap felt so honored to welcome the two presidents of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) at the SuperMap booth. Wang Haitao expressed his gratitude to Prof. Dr. Rudolf Staiger, President of FIG, for his strong support for the GIS Software Technology Conference and International Workshop on GIS Technology and Application hosted by SuperMap. The incoming President, Dr. Diane Dumashie, spoke highly of the advances that SuperMap has achieved. SuperMap was also warmly invited to participate in the FIG hand-over event. FIG is one of the most influential global organizations in surveying and related disciplines. SuperMap has been in close contact with FIG and jointly held many international geospatial events for years.

SuperMap will persist in the effort to develop the international market, provide more customers with professional and high-quality products and technologies, establish closer ties with the global GIS community, and integrate more deeply and widely into the development trend of the global GIS industry.

Please visit www.supermap.com for more information about SuperMap.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supermap-showcased-gis-technologies-and-solutions-at-intergeo-2022-301661033.html

in Evidenza