Lunedì 19 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:14
comunicato stampa

Supernal and GKN Aerospace Announce Agreement for eVTOL Vehicle Aerostructures, Electrical Wiring Systems and Manufacturing Innovation

19 giugno 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Leading aerospace supplier and Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility company to collaborate on lightweight aerostructures and electrical wiring interconnection systems—laying foundation for scaled manufacturing

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC (the Company) and GKN Aerospace announced today a partnership on the design and build of major aerostructures and Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) for Supernal's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The companies will also mature high-rate manufacturing technologies to produce these parts and assembly methods. This marks the second established aerospace manufacturer agreement Supernal has announced at the Paris Air Show, as the Company works to develop a novel high-rate manufacturing process that will enable the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry to meet expected demand in the coming decades.

GKN will work with Supernal to apply its broad portfolio of design capabilities and manufacturing technologies to the development of the Company's eVTOL vehicle. GKN will supply lightweight aerostructures and high-voltage, high-power electrical wiring systems for Supernal's full-scale technology demonstrator, which the Company will begin flying in 2024. The partnership aims to improve the business case—and process—for introducing advanced materials and rate-enabling assembly processes to the AAM industry. In working with GKN to mature these innovative processes from the outset, Supernal will develop volume ramp-up capabilities that enable the Company to rapidly scale production as aircraft order demand grows.

"Manufacturing is crucial to the success of Advanced Air Mobility and Supernal is pleased to partner with leading suppliers, such as GKN Aerospace, to industrialize existing processes," said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "Instead of focusing on 'time to market,' Supernal is prioritizing 'time to scale.' Our work with GKN Aerospace will lay the foundation for producing eVTOL vehicles at scale and will be bolstered by Hyundai Motor Group's high-tech manufacturing processes."

As part of Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), Supernal is working to integrate the automotive leader's expertise—including supply chain management, logistics and distribution, and manufacturing—throughout the AAM ecosystem. In the manufacturing realm, HMG is helping Supernal to develop a scalable digital factory model that will industrialize aerospace material and assembly advancements. Supernal's work with leading aerospace manufacturers, such as GKN Aerospace, is an important first step toward the Company's ability to reduce the cost and time of aircraft production.

GKN Aerospace is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of lightweight aerostructures and EWIS, across global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the growing AAM market. Supernal and GKN Aerospace's design and manufacturing activities have begun at GKN Aerospace's Global Technology Centre in Bristol and across sites in Europe.

"We are excited to collaborate with Supernal and to support the development of this all-new eVTOL," said John Pritchard, president, civil airframes, GKN Aerospace. "Supernal's eVTOL can play a key role in the transition to zero-emissions flight, and we are delighted to be collaborating on the platform, in line with our mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky. GKN Aerospace is proud to bring to this project its wealth of experience in design and high-rate manufacturing, in conjunction with key technological innovations and expertise."

Supernal's partnership with GKN Aerospace is part of the Company's "open ecosystem" approach to address the niche technology needs of AAM. The Company plans to grow its portfolio of manufacturing partners across other vehicle components and assemblies, in addition to airframe.

Supernal and GKN Aerospace held a signing ceremony for the partnership at the Paris Air Show today.

About SupernalSupernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GKN AerospaceGKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier, with a mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace designs, manufactures and delivers an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies – for use in commercial and defence aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes and advanced air mobility vehicles to the most advanced fighter aircraft. In line with its mission, GKN Aerospace is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, electrical wiring interconnection systems and innovative engine systems help to reduce emissions and weight on today's aircraft, while it collaborates with global partners to accelerate the development of zero-emission aircraft technologies, including hydrogen-powered propulsion and all-electric flight. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures and engine systems, with 15,000 employees across its 38 manufacturing locations in 12 countries. 

Contacts:Jennifer DarlandSupernaljennifer.darland@supernal.aero 

Marianne MulderGKN Aerospace marianne.mulder@fokker.com

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096938/Supernal_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104568/GKN_Aerospace_Blue_Yellow_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105013/image005_ID_19a816030302.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supernal-and-gkn-aerospace-announce-agreement-for-evtol-vehicle-aerostructures-electrical-wiring-systems-and-manufacturing-innovation-301854113.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza