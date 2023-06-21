Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Alimenti, Ghisleri: "L'Italia è un paese che ama le bevande analcoliche, esiste un legame con ricordi e feste"

17:02 Imprese, Dabiankov (Assobibe): "Consumatore finale è protetto da mesi, speriamo in aiuti Governo"

17:02 Mes, cosa sta succedendo in Parlamento sulla ratifica

16:59 Palermo, donna muore dopo 4 ore di attesa in barella sotto casa: aperta inchiesta

16:58 Assobibe, Pierini: "Sugar Tax e packaging, settore bibite analcoliche sta affrontando diverse difficoltà"

16:55 Clochard ucciso a Pomigliano d'Arco, fermati due 16enni

16:39 Macchi (Accenture): "Aumentare uso del digitale nel settore pubblico e nelle pmi"

16:35 Auto, Vavassori (Anfia): "Automotive elemento importante per futuro e sviluppo Europa"

16:34 Auto, Scudieri (Anfia): "Filiera industria settore strategico, da governo cresciuta attenzione"

16:19 Vela d'epoca, le signore del mare a Venezia per il Trofeo Principato di Monaco

16:10 Roma, ufficiale Evan Ndicka: contratto fino al 2028

15:41 Ucraina, Putin minaccia: "Presto dispiegheremo nuovi missili Sarmat"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Supernal Partners with UMBRAGROUP on New Light-weight Actuation Technology for eVTOL Vehicles

21 giugno 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC (the Company) and UMBRAGROUP announced today at the Paris Air Show a continued partnership to leverage innovative technology that will enhance flight control operations in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. UMBRAGROUP will supply actuators and motor control electronics needed to deploy a safe system architecture for Supernal's future vehicles, which the Company plans to launch for commercial flights in 2028.

The collaboration aims to create new actuation standards, both for rotary and linear applications, that will deliver for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) manufacturers, which are concerned about size, weight, power, reliability—and, most importantly, safety. Traditional rotary actuators use a gearbox connected to a power source that then operates an aircraft's flight control surface. UMBRAGROUP's new line of actuators eliminates the use of the gearbox, making its product smaller, lighter and more efficient. Based on ball screws, this assembly can last beyond 20 years in commercial aircraft and is ideally suited for the AAM market where vehicles are often characterized by thin wings and limited component space.

"Supernal's approach is to drive innovation—not only at the aircraft level, but also at the system level," said Adam Slepian, chief commercial officer, Supernal. "UMBRAGROUP's actuation solutions will help us optimize our eVTOL vehicle design for maximum reliability in daily operations and enable Advanced Air Mobility to reach the same levels of safety as the commercial aviation industry."

UMBRAGROUP brings unique capabilities in developing linear jam-tolerant actuators, which have a mechanism that can resolve a failure within an actuator and are a new solution in eVTOL vehicles. Supernal and UMBRAGROUP's partnership marks the first time this type of technology will be integrated with electro-mechanical actuators (EMA), making them appropriate for primary and critical flight-control surfaces.

"This is a new and exciting challenge for UMBRAGROUP. Becoming part of this project and being a supplier of advanced technologies for Supernal is an honor for us," said Matteo Notarangelo, CEO, UMBRAGROUP. "Being selected for the electromechanical implementation on such a revolutionary platform makes us proud and elevates us among the leading players in Advanced Air Mobility. We strive for excellence in all vertical markets we serve, and we distinguish ourselves by offering innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers to help them become more competitive."

In 2022, UMBRAGROUP's actuator technology for rotary actuators earned the Airbus Helicopter Supplier Innovation Award.

This partnership is part of Supernal's vision to work with reputable suppliers that have a history of building aerospace-grade components, enabling the Company to design safe, reliable and redundant systems for its aircraft—a key attribute for its 2028 entry into service.

Supernal and UMBRAGROUP held a signing ceremony for the partnership at the Paris Air Show today.

About SupernalSupernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Umbra GroupUMBRAGROUP, founded in 1972, is the World's leading manufacturer of ball screws in the aerospace sector and among the major players in the aerospace and defense sectors, providing innovative, certified and safe solutions for high-tech markets.

With plants in Italy, Germany and the United States, the Group serves aircraft and aircraft manufacturers, integrated system manufacturers, airlines, and machine tool manufacturers worldwide.

With a workforce of 1200 and three main Aerospace & defense plants in Foligno (PG-Italy), Saginaw (Michigan-USA), Everett (Washington-USA), certified Part21 and Part 145 repair stations, Nadcap approval (with unique Gold Merit), UMBRAGROUP products actuate civil aerospace & defense systems and platforms.

From ball screws, bearings, electric motors high precision components to more integrated mechanism and smart actuators for flight controls, electric landing gear, thrust reverser and many other applications for all aerospace platforms, UMBRAGROUP is helping to develop a more sustainable future.

Visit www.umbragroup.com for more information and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Youtube.

Contacts:Jennifer DarlandSupernaljennifer.darland@supernal.aero 

Sara BordoniUMBRAGROUPsbordoni@umbragroup.com brand@umbragroup.com  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supernal-partners-with-umbragroup-on-new-light-weight-actuation-technology-for-evtol-vehicles-301856833.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza flight control operations operations in electric vertical takeoff continued partnership control
Vedi anche
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
News to go
Pescara, tangenti e droga in Comune: sospesi 2 funzionari
News to go
Busan, Riad e Roma: la corsa a tre per Expo 2030
News to go
Bologna, Gdf in campo contro affitti in nero
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea
Ucraina, Budanov in video. Wagner: "E' un ologramma, capo intelligence è morto"
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza