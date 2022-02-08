Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:13 Gismondo: "Dopo 31 marzo stop anche a Cts"

16:11 Covid Spagna, stop mascherine all'aperto da giovedì

15:58 Derby Inter-Milan, Lautaro multato per insulti a Theo Hernandez - Video

15:55 Famiglia Borsellino: "Molto amareggiati per rivelazioni Palamara su Csm"

15:54 Palermo, si presenta 'Cuncuma' di Renzo Conti

15:41 Report, Ruggieri: "Da Ranucci insulti e minacce: ecco messaggi"

15:38 Lavoratore no vax sospeso, per Tar Lazio lo stipendio va restituito

15:36 Covid Vda oggi, 115 contagi e un morto: bollettino 8 febbraio

15:31 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.938 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 8 febbraio

15:20 Amadeus Sanremo 2023, Coletta: "Ne parlerò con vertici Rai"

14:54 Oscar 2022, 'E' stata la mano di Dio' candidato come miglior film straniero

14:48 Rai, Fuortes: "Mai chiesto l'aumento del canone"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SuperTurbo Technologies Inc. and Linamar Corporation Announce an Exclusive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for the Testing and Manufacturing of New Technology called the SuperTurbo™

08 febbraio 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 4 minuti

The SuperTurbo™ improves internal combustion engines, lowers costs, and reduces harmful emissions

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperTurbo Technologies Inc. ("SuperTurbo") and Linamar Corporation ("Linamar") announced today that they entered into an exclusive agreement to bring the SuperTurbo™, a transformational technology, to market. The SuperTurbo™ improves the efficiency of diesel, hydrogen, and natural gas internal combustion engines, while significantly reducing harmful emissions.  McLaren Engineering, a division of Linamar, will produce prototype units for durability testing.  Upon successful completion of testing, under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Linamar will manufacture and test SuperTurbos™ for the global market.

The SuperTurbo™ is a mechanically driven turbocharger that provides "on-demand" boost to internal combustion engines, which provides the ability to precisely control and balance boost pressure and air-fuel ratio. It supports 7.5L to 16L internal combustion engines for both on-highway and construction applications, where increasingly strict emission and CO2 regulations require advanced air management systems.  Leading global engine OEMs continue to demonstrate strong interest in the SuperTurbo™ as a key component of their next-generation engine architectures to enable compliance with China 7, Euro 7 and California Air Resource Board/EPA 2024/2027 emissions requirements.

"SuperTurbo's partnership with Linamar brings our company one step closer to commercializing a technology that can significantly reduce emissions, increase engine performance, and lower fuel costs relative to competing engine boosting technologies," said Mark Herbst, CEO at SuperTurbo.  "Linamar is a world-class manufacturing enterprise and an ideal partner for our company as it progresses into the critically important stage of delivering a commercial-ready product to market.  We look forward to leveraging Linamar's vast global resources to manufacture and launch new products globally."

"We are excited to partner with SuperTurbo to produce prototypes for durability testing of their revolutionary product that significantly reduces emissions of hydrogen, diesel and natural gas internal combustion engines while achieving higher levels of productivity and lowering total cost of ownership for the on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicle market.   We consider SuperTurbo a leader in bringing this technology to market which will have a positive impact on our environment," stated Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

In addition to the Linamar partnership, SuperTurbo recently announced that they successfully completed their collaboration with AVL List GmbH ("AVL") to investigate the carbon and emissions reduction possibilities of the hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE).  Focusing specifically on commercial vehicle applications, the SuperTurbo™ demonstrated the ability to optimize the lambda to lower engine out NOx to less than 1-2 g/kWh over the majority of the engine operating range, increasing efficiency by up to 4% while maintaining rapid, diesel-like transients.

About SuperTurbo Technologies, Inc.SuperTurbo Technologies Inc. specializes in the design, development, and commercialization of SuperTurbos™ for commercial vehicles for on highway and construction markets. The SuperTurbo™ is a mechanically driven turbocharger that allows engine OEMs to control the airflow and EGR for the engine, enabling optimization of both performance and emissions at all operating points. Other benefits include transient cycle efficiency, fuel cost savings, exhaust energy recovery through compounding, particulate reduction, Cold Start/Low NOx improvement, engine down-sizing, down-speeding and improved engine braking. For more information, visit www.superturbo.net.

About LinamarLinamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work, and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of these vehicles. McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar has 26,000 employees in 60 manufacturing locations, 12 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $7.4 billion in 2019. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on Twitter at @LinamarCorp.

Media Contact: Forrest GitlinProsek Partnersfgitlin@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527734/STT_LRG_031417_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Meccanica Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Linamar corporation Announce azienda corporation Announce an Exclusive Manufacturing
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "Se Russia invade, tutta la Nato è pronta a reagire"
Verso il nuovo digitale, dove si cambia dal 9 febbraio
News to go
De Luca: "Stop mascherine all'aperto? Non in Campania"
Michel, dopo 4 anni torna a camminare grazie a elettrodi - Video
News to go
Pechino 2022, short track: Fontana oro nei 500 metri donne
News to go
Bimbo deve essere operato, la famiglia vuole solo sangue no vax
News to go
Milano, forte vento stacca pezzo di copertura della stazione centrale
Salvini: "Io fuori dal governo? Non vedo perché" - Video
News to go
Violenze piazza Duomo, arrestati due minorenni
News to go
Canada, protesta dei tir: a Ottawa è stato d'emergenza
News to go
Torino, sequestrati 6 milioni di falsi articoli 'made in italy'
News to go
Pechino 2022, Brignone argento nel gigante
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza