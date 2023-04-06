Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 00:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Berlusconi ricoverato, telefonate con Meloni e Salvini. Il fratello: "Migliora"

23:24 Russia, manager morto dopo arresto per corruzione

23:02 Decreto Siccità 2023, c'è l'ok del Cdm: cosa prevede

22:05 Ragusa, a giugno torna 'A Tutto Volume'

20:56 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente 6 aprile 2023

20:49 Oristano, maestra sospesa per aver fatto pregare bambini in classe

20:43 Famiglia Borsellino: "Prima sentenza che conferma partecipazione corpi Stato a strage"

20:30 Francia, centinaia di migliaia in piazza contro riforma pensioni: 13 aprile nuova mobilitazione

20:23 Decreto Pa, oltre 2mila assunzioni per forze sicurezza

19:50 Alle terme di Diocleziano 'Acqua nell’arte e arte dell’acqua - Fontane e nasoni di Roma'

19:50 Acqua, Palermo (Acea): "Importante la gestione di questo tema con tecnologia"

19:47 Berlusconi, Salvini gli manda sms e il Cav lo chiama: "La telefonata più bella"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SUPPLEMENT TO THE OFFERING CIRCULAR DATED 22 NOVEMBER 2022 PUBLISHED

06 aprile 2023 | 18.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), Firmenich International SA (Firmenich) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG (the Company or DSM-Firmenich) in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the Company for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of DSM (each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share) (the Exchange Offer)). The Exchange Offer is not being made, and the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf of any holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSM Shareholder), in any jurisdiction in which the making of the Exchange Offer or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the offering circular in relation to the Exchange Offer dated 22 November 2022 (the Offering Circular).

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, HEERLEN, Netherlands, and GENEVA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As indicated in our prior press releases of 31 March 2023 and 4 April 2023, DSM and Firmenich published today a supplement to the offering circular dated 22 November 2022. This supplement can be found on the transaction website: https://www.creator-innovator.com/.

 

About FirmenichFirmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127 years. Firmenich is a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.7bn of sales in the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

About DSMDSM has transformed during its 150+ year history into today's health, nutrition & bioscience global leader. The Dutch-Swiss company specializes in nutritional ingredients for food and feed with proven world-leading bioscience capabilities and an international network of high-quality manufacturing sites that underpin a business model of global products, local solutions and personalization and precision. For Health, Nutrition & Bioscience (excluding Materials), DSM delivered €7.3bn of sales in the calendar year 2021, with adjusted EBITDA of €1.4bn and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%. 

Transaction websitePlease visit www.creator-innovator.com for additional materials on the Transactions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828928/Logo_Combined_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supplement-to-the-offering-circular-dated-22-november-2022-published-301791934.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63787 en US Ordinary share to be renamed DSM by Koninklijke DSM N.V. titolo azionario
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Macron a Pechino: "Conto su Cina per ricondurre Russia a ragione"
News to go
Papa Francesco, impegni ripresi a pieno ritmo: oggi Messa del Crisma e lavanda dei piedi
News to go
Case green, attivo bonus con detrazione Irpef 50%
News to go
Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Impegno a completare ricostruzione"
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio, "non è stata Cosa nostra a fare sparire agenda rossa Borsellino"
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza