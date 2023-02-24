Supplying warplanes to Ukraine 'not on the agenda'

Italy's government is not currently planning to send fighter aircraft to Ukraine to help it turn the tide in the year-old war with Russia, foreign minster Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"At the moment, the despatch of warplanes is not on the agenda," Tajani told Sky 24.

"The fighter jets issue is complex because they need highly qualified pilots. It takes months to train them well," Tajani went on.

"Furthermore, the warplanes must all be of the same kind. We can't send different types," Tajani added.

Tajani's comments echoed remarks made by Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni on Monday during a visit to Ukraine when asked about a report in Italian daily La Repubblica suggesting Rome could supply five Amx planes - made with Brazil - or Tornado jets

"The supply of planes is not currently on the table," Meloni said at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.