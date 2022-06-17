Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Supporting the Low-carbon Development of Automotive Industry, GWM Opens Over 1,000 New Energy Vehicle Patents

17 giugno 2022 | 18.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the data released by AutoPat, the global automotive patent big data platform, shows that GWM opened over 1,000 new energy vehicle technology patents last year. 

This year, GWM has opened 1,301 new energy vehicle patents and authorized 914 patents, ranking first among vehicle enterprises in the Chinese market. 

According to a report also released by this website, with GWM taking the lead, the number of patents open to the market by Chinese finished vehicle enterprises has grown rapidly, which has caught up with or surpassed foreign-funded vehicle enterprises in the Chinese market.

For many years, GWM has continuously increased investment in new energy vehicle R&D and established diverse development paths by launching hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

To accelerate the iteration and upgrading of new energy products, GWM has developed the L.E.M.O.N. DHT technology. It is a highly integrated petrol-electric hybrid system that applies to models with power architectures of PHEV or HEV. The models of both architectures can provide a longer, more powerful and comfortable driving experience for consumers.

WEY Coffee 01, which adopts the PHEV architecture, is equipped with a high energy density power battery pack, with relatively longer pure electric range. In daily usage, this configuration could reduce the number of charges and helps users feel free from the trouble of frequent charging to the maximum extent. This car can also automatically switch into the mode with a combined power output of fuel and electric energy to allow drivers to speed up with enough power for overtaking when driving at high speed.

In order to meet global diverse buyers' demands for more economical and environmentally friendly driving, GWM launched HAVAL JOLION HEV and HAVAL H6 HEV in the Thai market. Supported by the L.E.M.O.N. DHT, the two models can fulfill the low fuel consumption needs in different road conditions. when drivers encounter traffic congestion during rush hours, the system can switch to electric power to minimize fuel consumption.

GWM also makes various technological achievements in the pure electronic vehicle field, such as electric drives and electric controls. Among them, the L-type long battery cells have been applied to various models of the ORA brand successfully in China market.

Now, GWM adheres to the concept of " Excessive Investment and Precise R&D". According to the 2022 GWM financial report, GWM invested CNY 9.07 billion in the R&D of new energy and intelligent technologies last year.

To meet the goal of global carbon neutrality, GWM will keep expanding the layout for new energy products in the future. The company has planned to launch dozens of new energy vehicles in the coming years to bring a greener and more intelligent driving experience to customers around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842301/image_1.jpg

 

in Evidenza