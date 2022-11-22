Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:31 Energia, tetto a prezzo gas: la proposta della Commissione Ue con due condizioni

17:24 Eriksen, dall'incubo Europei al sogno mondiale 17 mesi dopo

16:56 Bari, 13enne trovata morta in casa: si indaga per istigazione a suicidio

16:51 Tensioni tra Verdi-Sinistra e Soumahoro, verso incontro domani

16:45 Roma, accuse incrociate genitori-figli: intera famiglia a processo per maltrattamenti

16:38 Ismea -Qualivita, Doc Igp, vino da record con 11,2 mld, formaggi del Sud +13%

16:28 Festival Berlino, a Steven Spielberg Orso d'Oro alla carriera

16:28 Arabia, capolavoro Renard: chi è l'allenatore saudita

16:25 Ucraina-Russia, falso Macron telefonò a Duda la notte del missile in Polonia

16:21 Ricerca, Bernini: "Arte e scienza nostri pilastri, pronta a dialogo con Parlamento"

16:19 Mondiali 2022, Danimarca-Tunisia 0-0

16:18 Qatar 2022, parla Osho: "Mondiali senza birra sono come satira senza Di Maio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Supporting Ukrainian scientists through a partnership with the Breakthrough Prize Foundation

22 novembre 2022 | 14.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukrainian scientists who have fled the war with Russia or who have been unable to work due to the destruction of their workplace are set to receive a helping hand from their Australian counterparts.

The assistance will come in the form of an A$800,000 donation from the non-profit Breakthrough Prize Foundation to the Australian Academy of Science, announced today.

The donation will support initiatives including:

All efforts to assist Ukrainian scientists will adhere to the ten-point action plan developed to ensure measures focused on rebuilding a modern and globally integrated science and research system in the Ukraine.

President of the Australian Academy of Science Professor Chennupati Jagadish said the Academy stands by the people of Ukraine and their scientific workforce at home and in exile.

"A considerable number of Ukrainian research facilities and universities have been destroyed by the war. We see this initiative as one of the most effective ways Australia can support the Ukrainian scientific community," Professor Jagadish said.

"This new initiative will be a mutually beneficial partnership and a two-way knowledge exchange between Australian and Ukrainian scientists.

"We thank the Breakthrough Prize Foundation for their generous donation and their ongoing support for Ukrainian scientists."

The initiative is part of a global movement to support Ukrainian scientists and will complement work already underway by other countries such as the United States, Poland, and Denmark, who have received primarily Ukrainian women scientists who have fled their country.

The Academy is also part of a coordinating committee of other national academies including the National Academy of Science (US), the Polish Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

"It is inspiring to see the scientific community come together across continents in support of Ukrainian scientists and their critical research," said Yuri Milner, founder of Breakthrough Prize Foundation. "I applaud the Australian Academy of Science for their contribution to this global effort."

The Australian Academy of Science is a Fellowship of 590 of Australia's leading scientists. The Academy provides independent scientific advice, promotes international scientific engagement, builds public awareness and understanding of science, and champions, celebrates and supports excellence in Australian science.

The Breakthrough Prize Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing the world's great scientists, advancing cutting-edge scientific research, and helping to create a knowledge culture in which everybody, especially the next generation, can be inspired by the big questions of science. The Breakthrough Prize, renowned as the "Oscars of Science," recognizes the world's top scientists in the fields of life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics. Each prize is $3 million. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is an annual global video competition for students to inspire creative thinking about science.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supporting-ukrainian-scientists-through-a-partnership-with-the-breakthrough-prize-foundation-301685147.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA are set war with Russia through a partnership guerra
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus ristoranti e piscine, domande entro il 6 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, critica l'opposizione: Pd in piazza il 17 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Coraggiosa e fatta di scelte politiche"
Manovra, via libera a legge di bilancio da 35 miliardi
News to go
Addio a Roberto Maroni, la famiglia: "Ciao Bobo, inguaribile ottimista"
News to go
Patuelli (Abi): "Esiste rischio esercizio provvisorio"
News to go
Banche, crescono i pagamenti digitali
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, calciatori Iran in silenzio durante inno
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Bene piano azione Ue"
News to go
Ex Ilva, sciopero a Taranto
Abodi a 360°, dal Mondiale in Qatar a Milano-Cortina - Video
News to go
Manovra, Cdm convocato alle 20.30
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza