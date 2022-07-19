Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:29 Viareggio, uomo si dà fuoco vicino al commissariato: è grave

12:18 Covid oggi Toscana, 6.648 contagi: bollettino 19 luglio

12:02 Vertice centrodestra oggi a Roma. Lega compatta: "No avanti con M5S"

11:39 Covid oggi Italia, isolamento positivi: nuove regole allo studio

11:00 Luca Serianni in coma, prognosi resta riservata

10:33 25mila presenze a UlisseFest, Festa del Viaggio di Lonely Planet si è chiusa a Pesaro

10:23 Crisi Governo, Fitch: "Per Italia periodo incerto anche se Draghi resta"

10:17 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi oggi sui prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:52 Borsellino, Mattarella: "Aveva dimostrato che la mafia non era imbattibile"

09:30 Tiziano Ferro, il fisco gli pignora 9 milioni di euro

09:18 Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie utili contro contraffazione opere d'arte"

09:16 Meteo, con anticiclone Apocalisse 4800 nuovi record di caldo su mezza Europa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Suppression of SARS-CoV-2 replication and infectivity in vaccinated individuals: a clinical study of Ondine Biomedical's nasal photodisinfection carried out at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, Spain

19 luglio 2022 | 11.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clínica Universidad de Navarra has completed a randomised controlled study of Ondine Biomedical's nasal photodisinfection technology in fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients with early symptoms of COVID-19.

"Top-line results from this clinical trial suggest that nasal photodisinfection treatment rapidly and substantially suppresses SARS-CoV-2 viral replication and infectivity in the nasal cavity of already-vaccinated individuals. This trial confirms the early work undertaken by Canadian clinicians during the pandemic," commented Dr.  A. Fernandez-Montero, one of the 3 Principal investigators responsible for the Clínica Universidad de Navarra clinical trial. "We are currently in the process of submitting our results for publication and look forward to being able to discuss these and other important findings from the study in the near future." 

Photodisinfection rapidly destroys pathogens including viruses, bacteria and fungi including resistant strains.  This broad-spectrum approach targets the primary source of infection as well as bacterial cofactors that may also contribute to substantial comorbidity. Nasal photodisinfection has been deployed over the past decade in Canadian hospitals to significantly reduce hospital-acquired infections. Ondine's photodisinfection is a platform technology under development for a wide variety of conditions including presurgical decolonisation, and treatment of burns, wounds, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and chronic sinusitis.

"The rising rates of COVID-19 due to rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 variants underline the importance of our broad-spectrum nasal decolonisation research. We are pleased to report that top-line results of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra clinical study in vaccinated individuals confirm findings from trials at Sunnybrook Hospital (Toronto) and Coimbra University (Portugal), as well as Canadian meat processing plant installations," stated Dr. Nicolas Loebel, Ondine's President.

"Our goal is to be able to offer a cost-effective COVID-19 treatment and prophylaxis to help our communities deal with SARS-CoV-2 variants and other emerging threats. We are grateful to the team at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra for their expertise, facilities, and their extraordinary support in completing this important study during pandemic conditions.  The study contributes to the growing body of evidence demonstrating positive outcomes with nasal photodisinfection in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19."

About Ondine Biomedical Inc. 

Ondine Biomedical Inc. has developed a patented, platform technology called photodisinfection which can be used in the prevention and treatment of infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant strains and emerging bacterial, fungal and viral pathogens.

The company has seven pipeline products under various stages of development including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and most recently, the development of topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Steriwave, the company's nasal decolonisation product, has been safely and effectively used in Canadian hospitals for over ten years in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections. 

For more information, please visit: www.ondinebio.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861982/Navarra_Ondine_Biomedical.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Clínica Universidad de Navarra has completed photodisinfection carried out Spagna completed a randomised controlled study
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e siccità, è allerta rossa in Europa
News to go
Trasporti, 50 milioni di incentivi per autobus ecologici
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Rischiamo suicidio collettivo"
News to go
Energia, no del Codacons a stop mercato tutelato
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Turchia: "Accordo per corridoi sicuri nel Mar Nero"
News to go
Caldo record e incendi, è emergenza in Europa
News to go
Italia-Algeria, da rinnovabili a grandi opere: 15 intese
Caserta, sequestrate 5,5 tonnellate di sigarette: 6 arresti
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Il Papa contro fake news: "E’ importante educare giovani"
News to go
Crisi governo, oggi assemblea eletti M5S: ultime news
New to go
Olio, burro e pasta sul podio dei rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza