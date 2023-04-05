Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:38
comunicato stampa

Suresh HP joins Sonata Software as Chief Delivery Officer

05 aprile 2023 | 08.11
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Suresh is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in IT, spearheading Strategy, Planning, Budgeting, Business Operations, Global Delivery across Verticals and Technology Practices, Delivery Excellence and Security (CISO function)

BANGALORE, India, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that Suresh HP has joined as Chief Delivery Officer.

In this role, he will spearhead Sonata's global delivery strategy, enablement, and excellence across all verticals and businesses. Suresh lives in Bangalore, India. 

Suresh is a respected industry leader with more than three decades of experience in companies such as Infosys, Motorola, and, most recently, with LTIMindtree. His leadership experience spans Global Delivery across verticals and practices, Delivery Enablement, Quality, Delivery Excellence, and Digital Practices.

Sonata Software has been investing significantly in senior talent to serve its customers globally as part of its growth strategy. Suresh's induction is one more step in that direction. His leadership will help Sonata scale and deliver customer success in a high-growth environment.

"I am excited to welcome Suresh; his coming on board is a significant addition to our leadership strength. With his rich experience, Suresh would enable Sonata to continue building an innovative and trusted delivery org that inspires our clients and team members and delivers high-quality outcomes," said Samir Dhir, MD and CEO, Sonata Software.

"I am excited to join Sonata Software's leadership team to build a culture of excellence and drive our organization to new heights. Our top priority is to exceed our customers' expectations consistently," said Suresh HP.

About Sonata Software

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048155/Suresh_HP_Sonata_CDO.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jgg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suresh-hp-joins-sonata-software-as-chief-delivery-officer-301790494.html

