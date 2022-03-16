Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:57
SURVEY: Autoimmune Patients Lack Clear Information on COVID-19 Risks, Vaccination

16 marzo 2022 | 14.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

85% Say Mixed Messages Make Vaccination Decisions Difficult  

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey report released today by the nonprofit European Alliance for Patient Access reveals that, two years into the pandemic, autoimmune patients still don't have the necessary information to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination. The online survey captured responses from 400 people living in Germany, France, U.K., Italy and Spain who have an autoimmune condition such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, systemic sclerosis, pemphigus or Graves' disease.  

Some medications for autoimmune diseases suppress the immune system, leaving patients with a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 or breakthrough cases. Survey questions about COVID-19, risk awareness and vaccination revealed that autoimmune patients need health information tailored to their specific condition and the medication they take to manage it.  

Key Findings Patients reported confusion on various vaccination topics, and their responses identified a clear need for customized information. 

COVID-19 Exposure and Risks 

While 81% of patients said they knew someone who contracted COVID-19, they did not necessarily recognize the full extent of their own vulnerability.

Vaccine Concerns 

While the majority of patients reported being fully vaccinated, the 16% of patients who were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated expressed several major concerns:

Vaccine Confusion 

Patients' responses revealed particular confusion about vaccine brands, boosters and third doses. 

Across the board, patients reported that the information they were receiving about COVID-19 vaccinations was often confusing. 

Needs Assessment 

Patient responses highlighted a desire for personalized care. 

Many reported wanting policymakers to provide clear, correct and concise information that is centrally located and tailored to individual conditions and medications. They also underscored the importance of working with informed health care providers to navigate life as COVID-19 becomes endemic. 

International patient advocacy organizations participated in a virtual roundtable discussion of the survey results. Their insights are highlighted throughout the report.  

About the SurveyThe survey ran January 12-24, 2022 and collected 400 responses.

READ THE REPORT

The European Alliance for Patient Access is a division of the Global Alliance for Patient Access, an international platform for health care providers and patient advocates to inform policy dialogue about patient-centered care. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767735/EAFPA_logo.jpg

