SUSE Rancher 2.6 Brings Enterprise Customers Improved Interoperability Across Multi-Cloud Cluster Environments

-- Latest SUSE Rancher release is now available to help customers better manage their growing Kubernetes environments

-- SUSE Rancher 2.6 provides enterprises with a crisp, enhanced user experience, full lifecycle management of hosted clusters in Microsoft AKS and Google GKE in addition to Amazon Web Services EKS, while fortifying their security and compliance posture

-- Open interoperability of SUSE Rancher gives customers freedom to choose, mix and match solutions that best fit their business strategy

NUREMBERG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced the availability of SUSE Rancher 2.6, the latest release of SUSE's open source enterprise Kubernetes management platform. SUSE Rancher 2.6 is the first major Rancher-related release from SUSE since its acquisition of Rancher Labs in December 2020.

"Kubernetes and container solutions are booming in popularity, environments are becoming more sophisticated, and there is no slowdown in sight," said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE Chief Technology and Product Officer. "We recognize that SUSE Rancher is a big part of that growth, having proven itself as a leading Kubernetes management technology and customer solution for thousands of enterprises. A key part of its success is its openness and interoperability. We continue to see customers innovate best when they have freedom to choose the products they believe best fit their needs, with flexibility to easily define and adapt their IT strategy. SUSE and SUSE Rancher 2.6 give businesses the opportunity to simply build, scale and transform their infrastructures with Kubernetes."

SUSE Rancher 2.6 features major updates across the platform that will help enterprise customers better manage their growing Kubernetes environments. Enhancements include a redesigned platform experience complete with a new crisp user interface with improved logic-based workflows, full lifecycle management of hosted Kubernetes clusters in Microsoft AKS and Google GKE alongside existing Amazon EKS capabilities, plus new security, risk and compliance features.

Steve Delaney, Cloud Enterprise Architect at multinational energy and automation company Schneider Electric, said, "In 2020, our Rancher platform experienced a 92% increase in the number of projects onboarded, and in 2021 we're seeing the same high level of engagement. SUSE Rancher 2.6 will further stoke demand with the addition of AKS and EKS support, while at the same time offering our operations team a single pane of glass through which to support this growing demand."

Important new customer benefits provided by SUSE Rancher 2.6 include:

SUSE Rancher is 100% open source and free from vendor lock-in, giving users the flexibility and ability to manage their containers across any certified Kubernetes distribution. SUSE Rancher helps IT professionals address the operational and security challenges of managing certified Kubernetes clusters in the data center, in the cloud and at the edge. It also provides DevOps teams with integrated tools for building and running containerized workloads at scale.

For more information about SUSE Rancher 2.6, visit www.suse.com/products/suse-rancher. To learn more about accelerating digital transformation using the industry's most innovative cloud-native platforms, see www.suse.com/solutions/cloud-native-transformation.

