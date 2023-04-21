Sustainability conference a guaranteed success says Mattarella

The 'European Innovation for Sustainability Summit' taking place in Rome is certain to be a success, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella stated in remarks for the two-day conference, which kicked off on Friday.

"I am sure of the success of an international conference focused on the theme of innovation for sustainability,” Mattarella said in the address.

This summit allows national and international companies to present their experiences and solutions and to network, including through workshops and stands, while a number of 'inspirational' speakers will address the main conference.

The Rome-based European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability (EIIS) is organising the event.