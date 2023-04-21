Sustainability summit looks at innovation, new partnerships

Over two thousand visitors from Italy and abroad have registered for the European Innovation for Sustainability Summit, whose first day drew to a close on Friday with the announcement of partnerships between food sector companies and humanitarian organizations.

Ninety speakers are addressing the two-day conference, including the top managers of many national and international companies. Best practices and projects aimed at fostering a sustainable future for institutions, companies, universities and non-governmental organizations are the focus of the conference.

Organized by the Rome-based European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability (EIIS), the event offers participants the chance to showcase how innovation and various kinds of cooperation - including between partners from different sectors - can help achieve the UN's ambitious Agenda 2030 sustainable development goals.

In his opening address to the conference, EIIS director-general, Andrea Geremicca, read out a message from Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, stating that he was "sure of the success of an international conference focused on the theme of innovation for sustainability".

Innovation and sustainability are "twin souls" which are crucial to the green transition, the managing director of Italy's biggest utility company, Francesco Starace, said in a speech to the summit.

"To ensure that the transition takes place, it is essential to focus on innovation and sustainability, which constitute the inseparable twin souls of a future with zero emissions: that's what is required to interpret change and welcome it with an open and inclusive spirit".

Starace's speech underlined the need for "competitiveness, social well-being and environmental protection combined harmoniously by shared values".

The summit, which allows key players in the field of sustainability to exchange views, experiences and expertise though panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions and cultural events, is sponsored by the European Parliament, whose representative in Italy, Carlo Corazza was a speaker at the event.

“Today's conference, the entrepreneurial stories being told and being honoured with awards, show how once again the route being taken by Europe - focusing strongly on sustainability and innovation - is the only effective way to successfully respond to the complex challenges of our times,” said Corazza.

Besides the European Parliament, another institution represented at the summit was the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), whose head of innovation, Gladys Morales, spoke at the event.

Morales highlighted the importance of new technologies for agricultural development and sustainability - artificial intelligence, blockchain and geospatial technology - and the need to invest in the resilience of small farmers, especially partnerships to help youth stay in their homelands.

"At a global level, for every dollar invested in resilience, we save up to ten dollars in emergency aid," Morales told the conference.

Barilla's vice-president Paolo Barilla, who was a speaker on Friday at the summit, focussed on the ''Carta del Mulino' guidelines developed by the company for sustainable agricultural production. Eco-Age co-founder, Livia Firth, looked at sustainability in the fashion and luxury goods sector and World Wildlife Fund Italy's director-general Alessandra Prampolini also gave an address.

Save the Children Italy's director-general Daniela Fatarella unveiled an accord with Ferrero which aims to combat the underlying causes of child labour in the 65 communities of the Ivorian region of Haut-Sassandra, where Ferrero purchases a significant quantity of cocoa.

Ferrero's head of responsible sourcing, Nicola Somenzi, another speaker at the summit, said the company views sustainable sourcing within its business model as "true innovation".

"At Ferrero we believe that true innovation in terms of sustainability is to incorporate the sustainable sourcing of raw materials into the way we do business,” Somenzi said.

The summit is giving companies and organisations ample opportunity to compare one another, including over eco-sustainable supply chains operating in several continents, such as IllyCaffe's, whose managing director, Cristina Scocchia, gave a speech.

Consumers and large retailers are being represented at the summit, with Coop Italia's managing director Maura Latini taking part in a panel discussion with Confagricoltura president Massimiliano Giansanti and Coldiretti president Ettore Prandini and others.

The event will wrap up on Saturday with a ceremony to present an award to the company which exhibits the best 'innovation for sustainability' product, following a vote by conference participants.

The five products that receive the most votes from participants will enter a shortlist from which a scientific committee which will pick the prize-winner. The winning company will have the opportunity to display the "Best product European Innovation for Sustainability Summit 2023" stamp on its products.