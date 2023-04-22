Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:36
Sustainably produced food key to stemming African migration - expert

22 aprile 2023 | 17.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Migration from sub-Saharan Africa will surge in the coming decades unless there is enough sustainably produced food for a population which is set to grow "exponentially", Italian expert Giuseppe Pulina has warned.

"The challenge of sustainability is to produce more, better, using fewer inputs, with lower environmental impact," Pulina, told the European Innovation for Sustainability Summit.

By 2050, we will need to produce food for some 9.5 billion people in the world, compared with around 8 billion people currently, said Pulina, a livestock ethnics and sustainability professor at the University of Sassari.

"However, the population will be distributed unequally, with areas where it will grow exponentially, such as sub-Saharan Africa," he said.

“We will have significant migratory flows if we fail to produce sustainably in those areas,” Pulina underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Africa migration population sustainable food production
