Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:43
11:35 Covid Italia, riaperture: Draghi ringrazia Speranza e Cts

11:26 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, palazzo bombardato a Kiev - Video

11:23 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia non avanza e bombarda zone abitate"

11:10 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bombe su rifugio Mariupol - Video

11:07 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 17 marzo

10:50 Covid Italia, report: curva contagi punta in alto, +36% in 7 giorni

10:45 Covid oggi Toscana, 5.529 contagi: bollettino 17 marzo

10:39 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, superstiti in teatro-rifugio Mariupol

10:36 Assegni familiari 2022, a chi spettano e come richiederli: la guida

10:24 Covid oggi Veneto, 6.829 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

09:57 Covid Italia, Cts: "Oggi 90% contagi sono asintomatici"

09:49 Milano, rapina e violenza sessuale su minore: fermato 17enne

comunicato stampa

Suvoda Announces Participation at CTS Europe Conference in Madrid, March 22-23

17 marzo 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global Clinical Trial Technology Leader to Participate in Two Presentations for the Conference on Clinical Trial Supply Chain

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly complex studies, such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced that its Director of Services Delivery, Europe will be a key presenter and panelist in two sessions at the upcoming Clinical Trial Supply (CTS) Europe conference in Madrid, Spain taking place from March 22–23. More than 300 attendees and over 50 exhibitors are expected at this year's conference. CTS Europe will bring together pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discuss clinical trial supply chain operations, processes, tools, and techniques.

In its first industry event since announcing a corporate rebranding earlier this month, Suvoda will be sharing clinical trial supply strategy insights and best practices in two key presentations on March 22, including:

How to Optimize your Trial Supply Chain with a Flexible IRT Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 10:00 AM CETOverview: Attendees will gain insight into the value of IRT for improved supply chain efficiencySpeakers:

Panel Discussion - Navigating the Journey to Decentralized Trials: Establishing a Successful Patient-Centric Clinical Trial Supply Chain Resulting in Enhanced Patient RetentionTuesday, March 22, 2022 | 4:30 PM CETModerator: Jennifer Smith-Parker, Senior Editor, GD HealthcareSpeakers:

Building on Suvoda's momentum in 2021, the Company recently refreshed its brand and expanded beyond its flagship IRT product with the release of its eConsent and eCOA solutions, now in the early adopter phase, marking a critical step in the company's path to streamline complex clinical trials.

Suvoda will be highlighting these developments and how companies can Trial wisely at the CTS Europe conference this month. For more details, you can register for CTS Europe here and experience the new Suvoda at www. suvoda. com.

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system, and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through its IRT, eConsent, and eCOA solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a customer satisfaction index of 9 out of 10, an NPS score of 70 in its annual surveys, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support nearly 1000 trials across 65 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

