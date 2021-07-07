Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:03 Covid oggi Sardegna, 25 contagi: bollettino 7 luglio

15:47 Finale Europei, Raggi: "Ipotesi Olimpico aperto al pubblico"

15:42 Rai, Draghi tira dritto su ad e presidente

15:35 Compie 10 anni idealo.it

15:29 Covid Valle d'Aosta oggi, un solo contagio: bollettino 7 luglio

15:19 Tesauro, dalle sentenze gemelle al Porcellum: una carriera di altissimo profilo

15:19 Euro 2020, Londra: "Rischio focolaio per tifosi allo stadio"

15:01 Consulta, morto ex presidente Giuseppe Tesauro

14:55 Euro 2020, Pregliasco: "Tifo micidiale per il Covid"

14:51 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 35 contagi: bollettino 7 luglio

14:41 "Passa l'Italia", la radiocronaca di Repice da brividi

14:40 Mobilità, Neogy premiata come 'Eccellenza Italiana'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Suvoda Announces the Expansion of its Leadership Team to Support Worldwide Growth

07 luglio 2021 | 14.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Appoints Experienced Technology Executives to lead Product and Marketing

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of E.K. Koh to the position of Chief Product Officer and Elena Filimonova to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Filimonova and Koh come to Suvoda with extensive backgrounds in B2B technology and years of experience building and scaling customer-centric organizations.

 

For the past eight years, fast market adoption has driven Suvoda's rapid growth and established the company as a leader in the clinical trial technology space. Fueled by the recent investment from LLR Partners, Suvoda is scaling its organization to support the growth while remaining laser-focused on expanding its product functionality and upholding the superior level of customer support for which the company is known.

As the industry shifts towards patient-centricity and trial virtualization, and as trials themselves become more complex, Koh and his team will focus on creating scalable solutions that provide greater efficiency in patient and supply chain management to help clinical trial sponsors get new therapies to patients faster.

Koh is an experienced product executive with a track record of scaling product organizations, as well as defining and executing disruptive solutions with strong product-market fit. He has an extensive background in product management and development with companies like Experian, LiveRamp and Optymyze, among others. 

"I am personally motivated by Suvoda's mission to improve the lives of patients," said Koh. "Clinical trials are ripe for product disruption, and I'm excited to contribute to a company that combines transformative innovation with an unparalleled focus on improving study execution."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Filimonova will drive worldwide brand and go-to-market strategy with targeted marketing initiatives to support Suvoda's business and growth goals.

"Suvoda is an exceptional company centered around a great team, innovative products, and an outstanding level of customer service. I am honored to be part of it. I am committed to further growing Suvoda's presence and elevating the company's voice as an innovator in the clinical trial space by highlighting its unique capabilities and expertise."

Filimonova has spent most of her career in B2B technology marketing. Her experience and strategic focus have helped both start-ups and established companies gain market recognition, drive growth, and bring new products to market. Prior to joining Suvoda, Filimonova held marketing leadership positions at Radianz, a Reuters-owned company, Knovel, Elsevier, and CGS.

"E.K. and Elena's comprehensive expertise and creative mindset will help us support our deep focus on solving our customers' pain points. Both of their positions will be instrumental in driving and executing Suvoda's overall strategic initiatives and will play a key role as we continue our worldwide growth," said Jagath Wanninayake, President and CEO of the company. "I am particularly excited that both E.K. and Elena fit so well with our culture of making a meaningful contribution in accelerating the clinical trial process."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039295/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza lead Product Product its leadership Team Team
Vedi anche
Fratelli d'Italia e Raffaella Carrà, lo show dell'inviato dopo Italia-Spagna
News to go
Copa America, la finale sarà Argentina-Brasile
Tifoso esulta con gli azzurri. Verratti: "Ma chi sei?" - Video
News to go
Laurent Simons ragazzino prodigio, laurea in fisica a soli 11 anni
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, oggi il corteo funebre
News to go
Covid Israele, Pfizer meno efficace con variante Delta
News to go
L'Italia nella morsa del caldo
News to go
Euro 2020, piazze in festa per l'Italia in finale
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il punto sui numeri
Catania, morte pescatore in casa fa scoprire piazza di spaccio
Varese, gattino cade vasca liquami: il salvataggio
News to go
Ddl Zan, niente accordo: il testo al Senato il 13 luglio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza