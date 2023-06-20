Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Suvoda Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Clinical Trial Veteran Irena Webster

20 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, has tapped Irena Lerentracht Webster to join its board of directors. Webster is a seasoned global drug development leader with over two decades of experience at sponsor, CRO, and site levels. She has led global clinical trial strategy and execution in a myriad of therapeutic areas including neurology, psychiatry, oncology, cardiology, and rare disease, contributing to multiple NDAs and sNDAs. Click to tweet.

Webster currently serves as vice president, head of program strategy & development operations for Arkuda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that focuses on neurodegenerative disease. Prior to that, she led the Clinical Operations and Biometrics teams at FORMA Therapeutics (now a Novo Nordisk company) through a global sickle cell program as well as the approval of olutasidanib (Rezlidhia™) for the treatment of IDH1 mutation Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She also has held senior clinical development and operations roles at Sage Therapeutics and Alkermes.

"Irena brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in all aspects of clinical development and is known to be a change leader and practical innovator," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to the science of clinical research, while also focusing on the human element, particularly the site and patient experience. Her unique perspective on the Suvoda board will make a significant contribution to our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions that reduce the burden on clinical trial teams and the patients they serve."

In addition to joining the board of directors, Webster also serves on the Suvoda customer advisory board (CAB).

"Suvoda has a culture of authenticity, curiosity, passion, and excellence which is instantly apparent to customers. Leadership is extraordinarily customer-centric, interested in understanding and engaging, in an effort to help someone like me, in the role of a sponsor, do my job better," said Webster. "These characteristics and culture are the elements that motivated me to accept when I was asked to join the board. I am proud to be collaborating with some of the brightest minds in the eClinical space, to make a difference in how clinical trial teams serve patients."

Webster's appointment comes following Suvoda's recent launch of the Suvoda platform, which integrates IRT, eConsent, and eCOA solutions to provide drug trial sponsors and sites a seamless way to manage complex, mission-critical, and time-sensitive moments in clinical trials.

Webster earned her master's in public health from New York Medical College.

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422kathy@mattsonpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/4091263/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suvoda-expands-board-of-directors-with-addition-of-clinical-trial-veteran-irena-webster-301852780.html

