Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:09
comunicato stampa

Swarovski Foundation Announce Latest Creatives For Our Future Grant Recipients During A Reception At The United Nations Headquarters

22 settembre 2022 | 16.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a call for applications which attracted over 230 submissions from young creatives across 52 countries worldwide, the Swarovski Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, announce the latest cohort and advocates for the second year of its Creatives for Our Future program during a special reception at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The six successful grant recipients, whose areas of expertise span across sustainable fashion and textiles, engineering, product design and biotechnologies were chosen for their groundbreaking ideas and innovative approaches, which offer new methods for addressing today's challenges from social inequality, climate change and unsustainable consumption and production. Their commitment to driving progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations for a better world set them apart.

The Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future cohort for 2022 includes:

The successful recipients will each receive a €20,000 grant, paired with an educational program in collaboration with top institutions, tailored mentorship, and industry networking access with guidance from the Swarovski Foundation. The program advocates, leaders in their field, engage as master teachers and mentors for the cohort with the aim to empower their vision and develop their practices to contribute to positive change for public good, the environment and society.

On Wednesday 14th September, the Swarovski Foundation celebrated the announcement of the Creatives for Our Future recipients and program advocates with a special reception at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This high-level industry network engagement is the first of the program and offers a unique opportunity for the cohort to meet a community of like-minded individuals working within sustainable development who also create a positive impact in the world. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905529/Swarovski_Foundation_UNH.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862262/Swarovski_Foundation_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swarovski-foundation-announce-latest-creatives-for-our-future-grant-recipients-during-a-reception-at-the-united-nations-headquarters-301631190.html

