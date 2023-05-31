Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:40
comunicato stampa

SWCA ACQUIRES GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY CONSULTANT ALO ADVISORS LLC

31 maggio 2023 | 19.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Acquisition strengthens SWCA's position as a strategic advisor and expands its presence globally

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWCA Environmental Consultants, a leading environmental consulting firm in the U.S., has acquired ALO Advisors LLC, an international management consulting firm focused on sustainability advisory services for clients across a wide range of industries.

ALO Advisors helps clients design and deploy sustainability strategies, initiatives, and investments that simultaneously create business value and positive environmental and social impacts. ALO Advisors' team of 20 employees in the United States, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden, and a network of affiliates in more than 50 countries, bring proven expertise in sustainability and management consulting worldwide.

"This is truly a watershed moment for SWCA. By combining the strengths of SWCA and ALO Advisors, we have an incredible opportunity to drive greater positive environmental and social impact around the world," said Joseph J. Fluder, III, CEO and president of SWCA. "Together, we will provide end-to-end, full lifecycle support to our clients from strategy to science to implementation."

ALO Advisors works with business leaders who are tackling today's greatest sustainability challenges. The organization serves some of the world's largest food, beverage, and consumer product companies, along with a wide variety of businesses in private equity, insurance, technology, medical device, and other industries.

"In SWCA, we found an organization that shares our vision for helping clients make real, positive impact. By coming together, we will do this on a larger scale than we could have imagined," said John R. Platko, II, managing partner at ALO Advisors.

About SWCAFounded in 1981, SWCA is a 100% employee-owned environmental consulting firm. SWCA provides a full spectrum of environmental services focused on planning, natural and cultural resources management, permitting, regulatory compliance, water resources, ecological restoration, and disaster and resilience. We combine scientific expertise with in-depth knowledge of permitting and compliance protocols to achieve technically sound, cost-effective solutions for environmental projects throughout the United States.

About ALO AdvisorsALO Advisors is a management consulting firm, founded in 2018, working globally with offices in Europe, the United States, and Mexico. We think about sustainability leadership differently, believing that when the economics work, the environmental and social benefits will last. This fundamental concept is central to our work and is the essence behind ALO's philosophy of Sustain Differently®.

Media Contact

Sheri WaldbauerSWCA Environmental ConsultantsPh: +1.503.224.0333swaldbauer@swca.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089665/SWCA_Environmental_Consultants_Blue_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swca-acquires-global-sustainability-consultant-alo-advisors-llc-301838858.html

articoli
in Evidenza