Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:57 Alfredo Cospito, domani anarchici tornano in piazza a Roma

18:35 "Test svela età biologica e dice come rallentare invecchiamento"

17:40 Pfizer, record ricavi nel 2022: "Oltre 100 miliardi di dollari"

17:35 Biella, malore a scuola: muore a 18 anni

17:35 Ucraina, Russia di nuovo all'attacco di Crosetto

17:22 Juve, Lapo Elkann ai tifosi: "Vinceremo presto"

17:14 Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Aiuti a Kiev per far cessare guerra"

17:04 Dramma Hulk Hogan: "Non sente più le gambe"

16:58 "Bambini non obbligati a vedere i nonni", la sentenza della Cassazione

16:49 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Nato coinvolta da tempo in guerra ibrida contro Russia"

16:46 Legale Provenzano: "Fecero restare al 41 bis un malato grave"

16:35 Innovazione, Fondazione Mondo Digitale presenta programma 'Vivi Internet al meglio'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Swedish AJ Produkter signs Agillic to transform its communication across 20 countries

31 gennaio 2023 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Swedish AJ Produkter signs Agillic and partners Tealium and Miltton to transform its communication across 20 countries

AJ Produkter joins the best of breed technology platform ecosystem of Agillic and Tealium to transform its communication into highly personalised customer experiences across 20 countries. All with the support of Agillic solution partner Miltton.

AJ Produkter is a total solutions provider for furnishing and equipping workplaces. Founded in Sweden 47 years ago, the concept is still to offer furniture, equipment, and interior design solutions to make the workplace more enjoyable. Always at the right price and with fast, reliable delivery. AJ Produkter today has three factories, 13 subsidiaries, operations in 20 countries, 1,100 employees, and offers 15,000 products for offices, schools, warehouses, and industrial.

Agillic technology partner Tealium will provide the data solution necessary to manage the vast amounts of data from the expansive portfolio of products across the diverse audiences and markets, allowing for AJ Produkter to identify the necessary insights for optimisation. Agillic’s omnichannel marketing automation platform will deliver the necessary muscle to act on these insights at scale and in real-time to execute highly personalised communication and customer experiences. Agillic solution partner Miltton will support the implementation and will help AJ Produkter to capitalise on the opportunities.

Says AJ Produkter CMO Lars Axelsson: "We are a leading international player and we would like to increase our marketing efficiency and effectiveness via unlocking personalisation and automation opportunities for our 20 international hubs to deliver the best customer experience. We are excited to be working with Agillic and to be able to offer our customers a more personalised and relevant experience in 20 countries in a consistent, efficient, automated way. With Agillic's platform, we will be able to communicate with our customers in a more agile and impactful model and make sure that our marketing communication is reaching the right people at the right time in the local language with speed and ROI."

Says Agillic CEO Emre Gürsoy:“We are pleased to welcome AJ Produkter to Agillic. Not least because the case is a great example of how Agillic with its technology platform ecosystem and partnership model help companies maximise the value of their first party data and deliver a business case with fast time to value. Another strong case with our partners Tealium and Miltton.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

 

 

 

Attachments

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services Personalisation Personalisation marketing Omnichannel Marketing MarTech MarTech stack Customer Experience Swedish AJ Produkter signs Agillic Swedish AJ Produkter partners partner
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Tajani: "Regime detentivo non cambia"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza