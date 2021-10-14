Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:13 Taiwan, brucia palazzo di 13 piani: almeno 22 morti

09:04 Green pass obbligatorio, Letta: "Bloccare Paese per no vax? Non esiste"

08:55 Freddo e pioggia sull'Italia, poi torna il sole: dove e quando

08:16 Alitalia addio, oggi l'ultimo volo

07:45 Norvegia, killer con arco e frecce di Kongsberg è 30enne danese

07:30 Documenti falsi per il Reddito di cittadinanza, 50 denunciati

07:21 Green pass obbligatorio al lavoro, le regole da domani

00:03 Green pass obbligatorio, portuali e camionisti: "Così Italia si blocca"

21:18 Norvegia, attacco con arco e frecce a Kongsberg: 5 morti e 2 feriti

20:53 Regeni, presidenza del Consiglio si costituisce parte civile

20:38 Green pass lavoro, Bonomi: "Tampone a carico del dipendente"

20:31 Torna Vasco e incanta, in ‘Siamo qui’ le mille anime del Komandante

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Swiss-Based 1275 Offers Fully Traceable Fine Wine Collections

14 ottobre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Ground-Breaking Service Ushers in New Era of Transparency for Collectors

GENEVA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1275 Collections, the technology-driven fine wine business, today announced the launch of a ground-breaking new service, offering fully-traceable fine wine collections for discerning enthusiasts.

1275's end-to-end solution involves designing personalised fine wine collections, backed by unrivalled data and documentation on each bottle's history and the conditions it was exposed to from day one.

The 1275 process begins by exclusively sourcing wines directly from the world's most coveted estates. Its "Internet of Bottles" ™ process then protects the wines and documents their journey to 1275's state-of-the-art wine vault in Switzerland, and throughout their time in storage.

In an industry first, 1275's new mobile app enables its collectors to scan a chip on their bottles to view their entire history, including temperature charts, since the day they left the vineyard.

The 1275 mobile app's thoughtfully designed interface also enables users to:

With its sharp focus on the needs of collectors, 1275 has designed a comprehensive solution that marks the beginning of a new era of transparency and accountability for the fine wine industry.

Denis Houles, CEO of 1275 said: "We believe that great wines deserve respect, and that collectors deserve transparency on what they are buying. Our traceable, end-to-end solution eliminates the risk of fakes and wines damaged by improper transport and storage conditions. It means our collectors' bottles should command a growing premium over time vs the same wines in the secondary market."

ABOUT 1275:

1275 Collections builds fully traceable fine wine collections. It is backed by a talented, multidisciplinary team with a shared conviction: that great wines deserve to be handled with respect.

1275 was founded by Denis Houles, CEO, who has decades of experience as a successful fine wine professional and entrepreneur. Denis previously founded Claret Club, which hosted hundreds of prestigious fine wine events for C-suite executives in London, Paris and Geneva. Its sister company, Claret Club Cellars, built fine wine collections for members.

www.1275collections.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659459/1275_Mobile_app.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659460/1275_Collections_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione ICT ICT Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Ground Breaking service Ushers service Ushers in New Era of Transparency service Ushers
Vedi anche
News to go
Farmaci e over 65, il rapporto dell'Aifa
News to go
Migranti, Polonia rinforzerà barriera a confine con Bielorussia
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, tasso di positività all'1%
Migranti, in calo presenza stranieri in Italia
News to go
Papa Luciani sarà presto beato
News to go
Forza Nuova e No Green pass, Lamorgese risponde alla Camera
News to go
Aumento bollette, al via misure Ue anti-rincari
News to go
Caso Marò, chiuso contenzioso Italia-India
News to go
Green pass Italia, 25% lavoratori agricoli non ancora vaccinato
News to go
Clima, transizione verso energia pulita ancora troppo lenta
News to go
Droga, smantellata rete di spaccio: 16 arresti
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, regole sul lavoro dal 15 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza