Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:27
Swiss-based crypto hub CV Labs announces partnership with institution-oriented financial company Black Ocean

14 luglio 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform incubated by the high-frequency quantitative trading institution VRM, has announced a strategic partnership with CV Labs, a Swiss blockchain ecosystem business and incubator that provides co-working, advisory and event services for startups and corporate clients.

CV Labs and Black Ocean announced the partnership

Black Ocean provides exchanges, funds, and institutional investors with dark pool solutions, liquidity, and order flow execution. For retail customers, Black Ocean offers DeFi services, such as an IDO launchpad, leveraged DEX trading, liquidity mining, and the NFT market.

This partnership is aimed at supporting and developing new blockchain projects and crypto startups. Black Ocean, as a part of the VRM ecosystem, will collaborate with CV Labs on various initiatives within the blockchain industry such as offering a variety of services including incubation for early-stage startups and professional-grade solutions for corporate clients.

The VRM ecosystem comprises VRM Quant, VRM Research, Black Ocean and the FLy token, the native token of VRM ecosystem. VRM is an HFT firm that launched VRM Research - direction that provides retail customers with market insights, trading signals solutions and analysis reports from the heart of high-end trading. Collaboration between VRM Research and CV Labs will include market reports, co-organizing events and seminars to training programs and mentorships.

Read more about VRM:Website  Twitter  Medium

About CV Labs

CV Labs is the blockchain-dedicated ecosystem business and co-working space of CV VC, a blockchain Venture Capital firm in Switzerland. With more than 150 startups registered across its premises in Zug, Switzerland, Vaduz, Lichtenstein, and Dubai, UAE, CV Labs' co-working hubs offer a variety of services, such as incubation for early-stage startups, innovation services for corporate clients, blockchain and entrepreneurship education modules, events and content marketing aimed at positioning blockchain companies within the ecosystem, and advisory services that help blockchain companies set up shop in Crypto Valley and beyond.

CV Labs offers startups and entrepreneurs two primary services: the CV Labs Incubator, an intensive 10-week program in Zug, Switzerland, the heart of Crypto Valley, and the CV Labs Coworking space, which accommodates more than 150 of the leading blockchain projects in the industry.

Read more about CV Labs:Website LinkedIn YouTube 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573968/CV_Labs_x_Black_Ocean.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza strategic partnership based crypto hub CV Labs partnership trading institution VRM
