comunicato stampa

Swiss Pharma Company - IDEOGEN takes over Special Access Program for BELEODAQ® (belinostat)

21 gennaio 2022 | 16.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HURDEN, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOGEN GROUP, Managed Access division, takes over Special Access Program for BELEODAQ® (belinostat) in Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Russia, and CIS.

BELEODAQ® is a prescription medicine used to treat patients with a rare form of blood cancer called peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) that relapsed or does not respond to previous treatment. PTCL is a group of rare and aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), a malignant lymphoproliferative disorder. PTCL accounts for approximately 10%-15% of all NHL cases.

BELEODAQ® (belinostat) is the only Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor ('HDAC inhibitor') globally to treat refractory/relapsed PTCL. The product received accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') due to this rare disease's high unmet medical need. 

Murat Göker, Chief Commercial Officer at Ideogen Group, commented: "Our modus operandi is to serve the unmet medical needs of patients at the Speed of Life. As the trusted partner, we service access for patients globally affected by underserved diseases. Our Special Access Programs allow physicians access to medicines like BELEODAQ® (belinostat) for special circumstances of individual patients when alternative treatment options are required. 

"We are privileged to be the exclusive fulfilment partner representing BELEODAQ® for immediate availability across many territories*. Due to the time-sensitive disease state of the relapsed/refractory PTCL patient, BELEODAQ® is warehoused in the EU and available for delivery  to any ordering pharmacist or physician within continental Europe with rapid deployment," states Mehmet Göker, Chief Operations Officer.

Healthcare professionals can obtain details about the BELEODAQ® Special Access Program by calling an Ideogen representative at +800 22 44 77 00 or emailing healthcare@Ideogen.com.

About IDEOGEN: We focus on commercializing specialty medicines with challenging and evolving healthcare dynamics. With the operational infrastructure and know-how to handle activities from unlicensed through licensed medicines, Ideogen sustains a strong network of professionals and caretakers, nurturing sound medical alliances for the benefit of patients.

Our portfolio focuses on medications that require expertise in solving challenging Regulatory, Market Access, Quality, PV, and fulfilment requirements for specialized disease segments. From initial inquiry through timely delivery, we are reachable 24/7 internationally.

For more information, also visit www.ideogen.com

*Exclusive Coverage of Territories: Albania , Algeria, Armenia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech-Republic , Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Turkey, Tunisia, Ukraine, UK, Uzbekistan, UAE, and Yemen

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730926/Ideogen_Logo.jpg

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­For Media Relations, please contact: info@idoegen.com; bettina.wassmann@ideogen.com; phone: +41 43 311 5252

Tag
in Evidenza