Martedì 21 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:57
Swiss Pharmacan's Supplement Authorized for Immediate Clinical Study to Confirm Effectiveness Against Long-COVID

21 dicembre 2021 | 10.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

"The use of ArtemiC Support has shown clear improvement of [long-COVID] symptoms after just a few days," states research collaborator Dr. Francisco Mera Cordero from the Catalan Health Authority DAP Costa de Ponent. COVID-19 is mainly a respiratory disease with possible long-term effects on other organs[1]. Even after recovery from the acute phase, about 40%[2] of adult COVID-19 patients develop long-term COVID symptoms. Studies show that 70% of patients have damage in at least one organ[3]. "These patients are severely debilitated and can suffer from neurological symptoms – Paresthesia, Dysesthesia, pins and needles in the face, arms or legs, lack of energy, a lot of fatigue and even breathing problems," continues Mera Cordero.

[4]

Swiss PharmaCan AG and co-sponsors MGC Pharmaceuticals and Glow LifeTech announce the start of a clinical trial to determine the efficacy of ArtemiC Support in improving the clinical condition of post-acute COVID syndrome (Long COVID). The study will be conducted in Spain at the Medical Research Center EAP Sardenya in cooperation with UniversalDoctor.

The study includes 150 adult patients with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, at least 4 weeks of long-COVID symptoms, and a Post Covid Functional Score (PCFS) between one and four. ArtemiC Support is administered orally, in a dosage of 5 drops three times daily for 6 weeks.

Evaluation of the response will be measured in two steps at one, two, three and six weeks after treatment initiation: functional status according to PCFS and symptomatology according to the 10-point Likert Scale. Seven symptoms will be assessed: dyspnea, cough, asthenia, anosmia, ageusia, headache, and mental confusion. 

ArtemiC Support is a clinically tested food supplement containing three naturally derived ingredients. MyCell™ Technology encapsulates these active ingredients and enables safe and efficient absorption by human cells.

For more information, visit www.artemic.info/clinicalstudy

[1] https://www.unige.ch/communication/communiques/files/1516/2610/1454/2021.07.12_-_Press_Release_-_Long_Covid.pdf  [2] https://www.unige.ch/communication/communiques/files/1516/2610/1454/2021.07.12_-_Press_Release_-_Long_Covid.pdf  [3] https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/11/3/e048391  [4] https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mxc/37f87448-014.pdf

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714308/Francisco_Mera__ArtemiC_Support_Study.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714293/Swiss_Pharma_Logo.jpg

 

 

