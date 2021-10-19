Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
23:28
comunicato stampa

Synack launches an app store experience for more flexible, smarter cybersecurity solutions

19 ottobre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Synack Campaigns provides on-demand access to the world's most skilled ethical hackers, available 24/7 to execute cybersecurity tasks, delivering results within hours.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, today is giving customers the easiest, most flexible and most innovative approach for deploying critical cybersecurity solutions to defend against today's digital threats.

Synack Campaigns empowers organizations with on-demand access to a community of 1,500 skilled and trusted ethical hackers to perform a range of tasks, from targeted security checks to cloud configuration assessments. Customers can take advantage of Campaigns through the Synack Catalog, which provides customers with an app store-like experience, to deploy Security Operations activities.

These additions complement Synack's market-leading approach to crowdsourced cybersecurity with unparalleled abilities to integrate penetration testing — and other key security tasks — into organizations' security operations. This expansion lets customers extract more value from the Synack Platform and the Synack Red Team (SRT), Synack's network of the world's most skilled and trusted ethical hackers.

"This is a game changer," said Jay Kaplan, Synack CEO. "Cybersecurity shouldn't ever be a one-size-fits-all solution. We're expanding our platform to make it truly customizable, on-demand and seamless. Some customers need vigorous penetration testing while others may want a hacker to perform an emergency assessment. Now, they can do all of that on one easy-to-use platform."

SYNACK CAMPAIGNS

Synack Campaigns give customers on-demand access to the SRT to meet specific needs and solve unique security issues. Campaigns deliver actionable security intelligence for application security, compliance, vulnerability management and more. Each Campaign consists of a group of Missions, or security tasks, which researchers perform. These can range from checking for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, to cloud configuration checks, to get a hacker's perspective on an asset.

SYNACK CATALOG

The Synack Catalog allows customers to browse, launch and track Campaigns directly in the Synack Portal. It also enables organizations to take full advantage of SRT talent through the Synack Platform and gain critical security insights and knowledge to improve security across the entire enterprise.

SYNACK CREDITS

WithSynack Credits, customers will have more flexibility than ever to purchase Campaigns that best suit their testing needs and take advantage of new and existing offerings at any given time. The options built into this approach mean organizations can utilize Synack's integrated and controlled platform as needed to supplement their own teams and technologies.

"It's a simple, smarter, more agile and manageable approach to security," said Peter Blanks, Chief Product Officer at Synack. "We looked at what customers needed, and we delivered. This is a better approach to cybersecurity that's the most adaptable and accessible. We'll continuously innovate at the scale and speed our clients require to accommodate the dynamic threat landscape. Ultimately, this will make organizations more secure and, as a result, improve cybersecurity for everyone."

For more information about these new products and services, please visit www. synack.com.

ABOUT SYNACK:

Synack is the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise. The Synack Platform delivers 24/7 penetration testing, vulnerability management, and vulnerability assessment from a global network of trusted researchers, enabled by smart technology, to accelerate global organizations' critical cybersecurity missions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects leading global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets, and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. A 4-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, Synack was founded in 2013 by former NSA security experts Jay Kaplan, CEO, and Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO.

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663670/Campaigns_Overview_Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663669/synack_campaigns_pr.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838158/Synack_Logo.jpg

