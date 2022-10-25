Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

Syncron's New Field Service Technician Enablement Initiative Focuses on Success for the Global Workforce

25 ottobre 2022 | 16.21
LETTURA: 3 minuti

By equipping technicians with a secure, intuitive, and interactive troubleshooting platform, Syncron's technician enablement solutions empower field teams and contractors, improve productivity and sustainability, and enable long-term planning

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced a new field service initiative, driven by their technician enablement solutions, Syncron Parts Catalog and Syncron Service Knowledge. Together, these components provide an on-demand, comprehensive knowledge base and troubleshooting platform that empowers field service technicians for increased productivity, reduced attrition rates, and an optimal customer experience.

Syncron Parts Catalog enhances on-site troubleshooting with a visual, interactive view of an exploded assembly that associates relevant knowledge materials. It streamlines parts ordering through intelligent recommendations that align with inventory planning strategies. Syncron Service Knowledge accelerates and simplifies service delivery by helping technicians troubleshoot, search, and order service parts. Intuitive search capabilities through interactive visual representations of assets in the field improve productivity and first-time fix rates while reducing service costs.

"Service organizations today are caught in the vicious cycle of a retiring workforce, difficulties attracting new talent, and high attrition rates," said Ashok Kartham, chief product officer, Syncron. "These new tools break this cycle and ensure the success of their technicians in the field."

Without the right tools and support in place for field technicians to troubleshoot issues and ensure complex assets are operational and well-maintained, service organizations risk increased repair and maintenance costs, longer repair times, high attrition rates, and negative customer experiences. With a streamlined, on-demand solution that empowers field teams for success, service organizations can see improved margins, increased customer satisfaction, and strengthened brand reputation. 

"The new service economy has brought challenges and margin pressure to many businesses," said Dr. Friedrich Neumeyer, chief executive officer, Syncron. "Our customers have partnered with Syncron to implement solutions that are inherently deflationary by taking cost out of the service lifecycle."

Syncron Parts Catalog and Syncron Service Knowledge support large-scale digital transformations. One global initiative currently in process will service over 20,000 technicians and 600 internal users, securely deliver over 75,000 searchable documents on and offline, and provide complex data migrations and integrations of over 1,000 bills of materials (BOMs) and catalogs.

Syncron Parts Catalog and Syncron Service Knowledge benefits include:

To learn more about Syncron Parts Catalog, visit syncron.com/solutions/field-service-management/parts-catalog. To learn more about Syncron Service Knowledge, visit syncron.com/solutions/field-service-management/service-knowledge.

About Syncron Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable customers to successfully transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions portfolio. Delivered on our Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions encompass service parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It's no secret that the world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/Syncron_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syncrons-new-field-service-technician-enablement-initiative-focuses-on-success-for-the-global-workforce-301658675.html

