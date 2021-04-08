Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Sederel As Key New Member of The Board

MAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has joined the Synova Board of Directors.

"Dr. Sederel is an industry veteran with a proven track record of bringing to market and scaling new technologies within the Chemicals and Polymers industries," said Van Morris, Synova CEO. "It is this experience that will help Synova further scale our technology. We believe that chemical recycling will be a large business and Synova has a technological advantage in the race. Dr. Sederel will help us achieve our goals in accelerating plastic circularity."

The appointment of Willem Sederel follows Synova's recently announced strategic alliance with Technip Energies and is part of Synova's plan to partner with companies and individuals with relevant industry expertise and delivery capability in order to accelerate the full potential of their promising technology.

Willem began his career with Shell Research in Amsterdam and spent 26 years with General Electric which culminated in the position of Director of Chemistry for GE Corporate and Chief Technology Officer of Polycarbonate for GE Plastics. When SABIC acquired GE Plastics in 2007 he maintained global leadership of polycarbonate technology for two more years and then became Global Innovation Leader.

Since retiring in 2013, Sederel has been active in advancing the biobased Circular Economy and currently serves as Chairman of the Dutch entity Circular Biobased Delta. This triple helix organization aims to accelerate the feedstock transition by biobased routes and circular solutions such as developed by Synova. Since early 2020 Willem has been a member of the Advisory Board of Biorizon, the shared research center for the development of bio-aromatics, and a member of the Advisory Board of Cluster Industrial Biotechnology (CLIB) in Dusseldorf (Germany).

ABOUT SYNOVA:

Synova is an advanced recycling company focused on closing the gap in the plastic supply chain. Its waste-to-chemicals technology is a superior form of chemical recycling, designed to displace the need for fossil fuels and reduce climate impacts.

Synova is focused on enhancing the circular economy of plastics and helping consumer product and petrochemical companies achieve targets for reducing waste and utilizing more recycled plastics.

Our patented technology, developed by TNO, a premier Dutch research institute, is uniquely poised to close the current gap in the plastic value chain. Able to process MSW, including mixed plastic waste, the technology also features a 'best in class' cleanup train that removes 99.9% of unwanted tars and uses the energy value to create a highly efficient process with a better CO2 footprint. The result is a gas made up of high value molecules that have numerous applications, including olefins (the building blocks for new plastics), BTX, and Renewable Fuels. The technology has more than 7,000 hours of independently verified testing at multiple scales. For more information: synovatech.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/synova-tech.