Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 21:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:06 SuperEnalotto, centrati otto 5

20:55 "Ma è Cecchi Paone?", 'sorpresa' nella conferenza stampa di Draghi - Video

20:35 Estorsione, assolto il direttore di Telejato Pino Maniaci

20:31 Covid Gb, oggi 3.030 contagi e 53 morti

20:22 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Remuzzi: "Più sicuro dell'aspirina"

19:23 Da Rigopiano a Ponte Morandi, evento Fb associazioni vittime

19:14 Recovery, le richieste delle Regioni

18:58 Altroconsumo, favorevoli a vaccino Covid tre italiani su quattro

18:55 Vaccino Covid, Draghi: "Con che coscienza si saltano liste?"

18:53 Terrorismo, avvocato ex Br in Francia: "Voltare pagina, Italia conceda amnistia"

18:34 Mr Rizzus: "Chiedo scusa a Brumotti per insulti, ora faccio solo musica"

18:07 Piemonte zona arancione, Cirio: "Fiduciosi, Rt sotto 1"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Sederel As Key New Member of The Board

08 aprile 2021 | 18.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has joined the Synova Board of Directors.

"Dr. Sederel is an industry veteran with a proven track record of bringing to market and scaling new technologies within the Chemicals and Polymers industries," said Van Morris, Synova CEO. "It is this experience that will help Synova further scale our technology. We believe that chemical recycling will be a large business and Synova has a technological advantage in the race. Dr. Sederel will help us achieve our goals in accelerating plastic circularity."

The appointment of Willem Sederel follows Synova's recently announced strategic alliance with Technip Energies and is part of Synova's plan to partner with companies and individuals with relevant industry expertise and delivery capability in order to accelerate the full potential of their promising technology.

Willem began his career with Shell Research in Amsterdam and spent 26 years with General Electric which culminated in the position of Director of Chemistry for GE Corporate and Chief Technology Officer of Polycarbonate for GE Plastics. When SABIC acquired GE Plastics in 2007 he maintained global leadership of polycarbonate technology for two more years and then became Global Innovation Leader.

Since retiring in 2013, Sederel has been active in advancing the biobased Circular Economy and currently serves as Chairman of the Dutch entity Circular Biobased Delta. This triple helix organization aims to accelerate the feedstock transition by biobased routes and circular solutions such as developed by Synova. Since early 2020 Willem has been a member of the Advisory Board of Biorizon, the shared research center for the development of bio-aromatics, and a member of the Advisory Board of Cluster Industrial Biotechnology (CLIB) in Dusseldorf (Germany).

ABOUT SYNOVA:

Synova is an advanced recycling company focused on closing the gap in the plastic supply chain. Its waste-to-chemicals technology is a superior form of chemical recycling, designed to displace the need for fossil fuels and reduce climate impacts.

Synova is focused on enhancing the circular economy of plastics and helping consumer product and petrochemical companies achieve targets for reducing waste and utilizing more recycled plastics.

Our patented technology, developed by TNO, a premier Dutch research institute, is uniquely poised to close the current gap in the plastic value chain. Able to process MSW, including mixed plastic waste, the technology also features a 'best in class' cleanup train that removes 99.9% of unwanted tars and uses the energy value to create a highly efficient process with a better CO2 footprint. The result is a gas made up of  high value molecules that have numerous applications, including  olefins (the building blocks for new plastics), BTX, and Renewable Fuels. The technology has more than 7,000 hours of independently verified testing at multiple scales. For more information: synovatech.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/synova-tech.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN36626 en US Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Synova announced today board comitato New Member of the board
Vedi anche
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"
Briatore e il lapsus: "Il generale Fagiuolo..."
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza