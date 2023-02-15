Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:59 Ucraina, Parlamento russo riunito in sessione straordinaria il 22 febbraio

07:43 Nuova Zelanda, almeno 4 morti e 1400 dispersi per il ciclone Gabrielle

07:30 Reggio Calabria, maltrattava e lasciava senza cibo e acqua anziana: arrestata badante

07:11 Processo Ruby ter, è il giorno della sentenza per Berlusconi

00:06 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Da partner più sistemi di difesa aerea e artiglieria"

22:09 Berlusconi: "Sono sempre stato e sto dalla parte dell'Ucraina"

21:41 Ucraina, Usa: "Russia ha perso, Putin ha sbagliato"

21:28 Nato, Crosetto a Bruxelles per riunione ministri: confermato supporto a Ucraina

21:16 Pooh annunciano seconda data all'Olimpico di Roma

21:12 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 14 febbraio

20:45 Migranti Geo Barents verso Ancona, Msf: "Porti lontani pratica illegittima"

20:39 Louis Vuitton affida a Pharrell Williams la linea uomo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Syqe Medical Announces Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Defence to Provide the SyqeAir Technology to Veterans

15 febbraio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syqe Medical, the developer of innovative technologies in the world of medical devices, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence to supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all veterans prescribed medical cannabis by inhalation through the company's ground-breaking platform. This first-of-its-kind agreement allows veterans treated with medical cannabis using the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to obtain them directly in the same way they access pharmaceutical drugs, thus, positioning SyqeAir's precise, uniform, and consistent treatment as the standard of care in the field of medical cannabis.

The SyqeAir Inhaler is a revolutionary device that allows patients to effectively and accurately manage their medical cannabis treatment, ensuring optimal therapeutic benefit. It is composed of a unique, patented, metered-dose system that precisely controls the amount of cannabis delivered to the patient with each inhalation. This allows for precise dosing and a high level of patient control over their treatment. The SyqeAir Inhaler is CE (European standard) and MDL (Health Canada) approved and clinically validated by 3 clinical trials and real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

The inhaler is designed for easy home use as well as a hospital setting. The pre-loaded cartridge contains 60 uniform doses of pharmaceutical-grade, standardized raw cannabis flowers grown by the Dutch company Bedrocan. From the moment the cartridge is inserted into the inhaler, the inhaler is ready for immediate use without any prior preparations or the need to handle the cannabis directly so that patients can take their treatment discreetly and as part of their daily routine like any other medication.

Hagit Kamin, CEO of SyqeAir, said: "We are proud of the strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the opportunity to bring our breakthrough technology, the SyqeAir Inhaler, to veterans in need of medical cannabis treatment. It is our privilege to help veterans who mainly suffer from chronic pain and PTSD to establish a functioning daily routine for themselves, and we are honored for the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives.

Jacob Vogel, Director of Global Sales and Business Development, added: "It's been a long journey to get to this point, but it's truly rewarding to see the impact that the SyqeAir Inhaler has on the lives of our patients. The fact that we are able to provide veterans with a treatment option that has a real, positive impact on their daily functionality makes all the hard work worth it. We hope this partnership will serve as a model for other countries to follow in providing veterans with the best possible medical care."

About Syqe Medical

Syqe Medical is a pioneering MedTech company founded with the mission to relieve the suffering of as many patients as possible, in the fastest possible way, through advanced technologies. Syqe disrupted the pharmaceutical industry with their revolutionary technologies capable of delivering uniform doses of molecules by inhalation. The company's flagship product, the SyqeAir Inhaler, is the world's only platform that enables physicians and patients to control medical cannabis treatment with metered, precise, and consistent doses, ensuring optimal therapeutic benefit.

Contact

Phone. +972-3-376-7338Email. info@syqemed.comWebsite. www.syqe.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002241/SyqeAir.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syqe-medical-announces-agreement-with-israeli-ministry-of-defence-to-provide-the-syqeair-technology-to-veterans-301746526.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN14466 en US Salute_E_Benessere Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro company's ground breaking platform consistent treatment as consenso cannabis
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, l'allarme Unicef
News to go
Qatargate, rinviata udienza estradizione Cozzolino
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 4,6 tonnellate di sigarette di contrabbando
News to go
Stop auto inquinanti dal 2035, ok Parlamento Ue
News to go
Terrorismo neofascista, 3 arresti in Sardegna
News to go
San Valentino, celebrazioni per 10 milioni di italiani
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, morti accertati sono oltre 41mila
News to go
Caso Cospito, anarchico ha ripreso ad assumere gli integratori
News to go
Ex bonus Renzi, cosa c'è da sapere: chi ne ha diritto
News to go
Elezioni regionali 2023 Lazio e Lombardia, vittoria centrodestra con Rocca e Fontana
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news sulla guerra
News to go
Champions League, le prossime partite
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza