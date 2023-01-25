Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:51
comunicato stampa

Sysnav Healthcare announces a multi-year collaboration with Roche based on Sysnav's proprietary movement tracking technology

25 gennaio 2023 | 06.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VERNON, France, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysnav Healthcare and Roche enter a partnership to facilitate development of industry standard outcome measurements in diseases associated with movement impairments, as well as designing the next generation of wearable technology based on Sysnav's unique technology.

Patients living with a neuromuscular disorder often suffer from movement impairments that fundamentally impact their daily life. Reliable, objective measurements of a patient's change in motor function can help doctors prescribe the most appropriate therapy and support research aimed to develop new medicines which improve lives. Sysnav Healthcare has developed medical grade wearables based on magneto-inertial technology for 3D movement reconstruction. This enables precise movement tracking without GPS, thus protecting patient privacy while enabling indoor monitoring. Sysnav has already secured the first-ever qualification of a digital endpoint (SV95c) with the European Medicines Agency for Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, having worked closely with academic collaborators, patients associations and Roche.

Sysnav Healthcare and Roche have expanded their collaboration across multiple programs to develop meaningful digital endpoints that will monitor disease progression, support clinical trials and serve as regulatory approved standards of outcome measurement. The partnership will also develop the next generation wearable technology to further promote personalised healthcare. "Sysnav's technology offers the opportunity to measure functional disease progression to a regulatory standard across a range of diseases. This has the potential to improve the way patients are involved in clinical studies, the ability to determine potential treatment benefits, and enrich our understanding of disease pathophysiology," says James Sabry, Global Head of Roche Pharma Partnering.

"When high precision technology meets clinical expertise, it is a game-changing combination to accelerate medical progress. Bringing together Sysnav's digital health technology and Roche's expertise in neuroscience drug development and personalised healthcare will enable us to have a truly meaningful impact on patients with motor impairments. By establishing a new set of industry standards for the evaluation of motor impairments, we can unlock innovation for the benefit of all patients," says Damien Eggenspieler, Sysnav Healthcare Program Director.

Sysnav Healthcare is a leading business unit of Sysnav, a fast-growing French independent tech company. Since the start of its activities, Sysnav Healthcare aims to unlock the potential of real-world data in the medical field by adapting extremely precise motion-capture solutions to the needs of healthcare professionals and patients. The company has already developed two wearable devices: ActiMyo® & Syde® and is the first-ever to qualify a digital endpoint (SV95c) with EMA. Sysnav Healthcare, as the pioneer and leader for movement evaluation in clinical trials, is now building the next generation of digital health technologies so that patients benefit earlier and more reliably from life-changing treatments.

For more information, visit: www.healthcare.sysnav.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sysnav-healthcare-announces-a-multi-year-collaboration-with-roche-based-on-sysnavs-proprietary-movement-tracking-technology-301730008.html

