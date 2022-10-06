Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

Tact.ai Welcomes Two New Pharma Executives as Board Advisors to Accelerate Innovation in Life Sciences Customer Engagement

06 ottobre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Giuseppe Firenze of Eli Lilly and Desmond Creary of Novartis join the customer engagement company backed by life science and technology leaders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tact.ai, the customer engagement company for life sciences, announced the appointment of two new Board Advisors from the pharma industry: Giuseppe Firenze, Global Commercial Information Officer of Eli Lilly and Company, and Desmond Creary, Chief Customer Engagement Officer for Novartis US. Giuseppe and Desmond will play key roles in the development of the platform's advanced capabilities to help deliver innovative medicines to more patients faster.

Now supporting a third of the top 15 global pharma companies, Tact.ai helps shape better, more personalized customer experiences across all channels by transforming CRM, data and insights investments, and other customer solutions into a unified system of engagement that delivers greater effectiveness and productivity at scale. With customer access declining, Accenture noted that 88% of HCPs would be twice as likely to meet with companies that provide better customer engagement based on their preferences.

"The field offers tremendous value to the HCPs that use them," said Giuseppe Firenze, VP and Commercial Information Officer at Eli Lilly. "Tact's platform helps teams have better interactions with customers by getting them prepared, supporting all and new emerging channels of interaction, and closing the loop so insights are captured. I believe Tact has an opportunity to definitely create a more innovative and positive impact on how pharma and HCPs collaborate."

"Every life sciences company is competing to be more seen, trusted, and valued by their customers," said Desmond Creary, Chief Customer Engagement Officer for Novartis Pharma US. "It's refreshing to work with a company that understands the significance of each interaction – whether on camera, over chat, or face-to-face – has on improving patient outcomes. I'm very pleased to join Tact.ai's mission of helping deliver innovative medicines to patients faster."

"Our customer engagement platform has received a tremendous response since we entered the life sciences market," said Chuck Ganapathi, founder and CEO of Tact.ai. "Giuseppe and Desmond's experience helping their teams deliver quality interactions that exceed customer expectations will exponentially add to what we're building in Tact, helping our customers get access to proven capabilities that give brands a competitive advantage. We look forward to bringing their vision to the platform to help advance the missions of our customers."

AI-powered customer engagement in life sciences has garnered significant interest from technology and life science leaders. In March, Tact.ai received from Hikma its fourth life sciences industry investment, following its $33 million USD fundraise last year from Novartis (dRx Capital), Lilly, and McKesson Ventures at the end of 2021.  

The Customer Engagement Company for Life SciencesTact.ai is on a mission to help life science organizations nurture meaningful customer engagement through our human-friendly software. Our AI-powered engagement platform empowers field teams to work with their customers in new ways to drive better outcomes. Tact.ai is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is backed by some of the world's leading firms in venture capital, technology, and healthcare and life sciences, including Microsoft's venture fund M12, Salesforce Ventures, Novartis, Lilly, Hikma, and McKesson Ventures. Visit us at: https://www.tact.ai/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/493203/Tact_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tactai-welcomes-two-new-pharma-executives-as-board-advisors-to-accelerate-innovation-in-life-sciences-customer-engagement-301642785.html

