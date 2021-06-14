Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:02
Tadej Pogacar wins 'the fight for green' in Slovenia

14 giugno 2021 | 19.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th edition of the Tour of Slovenia cycling race was amazing in all of its glory. In the great 5-day battle, Slovenia cycling ace Tadej Pogačar, who also won the Tour of France race, once again proved his supremacy and won the fight for the green jersey.

With world-class partners and under the "Fight for green" slogan, the Tour of Slovenia is becoming also one of the main events that internationally promote Slovenia as a five-star destination for active holidays. In partnership with Adria Mobil Cycling, Slovenian Tourist Board leased advertising space on the global television network Eurosport for the fourth time already. This has significantly contributed to greater recognition and reputation of Slovenia as an excellent destination for active experiences and a country of top cyclists. The race places special emphasis on sustainability, which strengthens Slovenia's reputation as a sustainable destination. "Fight for green", the slogan of the race also this year highlighted Slovenia's commitment sustainability and urged to protect the environment.

Few countries can compare to Slovenia in terms of natural diversity. Whether it is exploring stunning alpine trails and bike parks, cycling among the green vineyards in the Dolenjska and Prekmurje regions, or challenging oneself to long-distance bicycle rides, every cyclist can find something to suit them in Slovenia. With all its beauty, concentrated in a relatively small area, Slovenia offers many wonders that travellers on two wheels can admire. In addition, the country also has many cyclist-friendly hotels, hostels, boarding houses, holiday apartments and other types of accommodation. Throughout the country, you will find certified cyclist-friendly accommodations that have been rated from one to five bikes.

Slovenian Tourist Board pays special attention to cycling as one of the key products of active holidays, and strengthens the visibility as a destination for excellent cycling holidays by partnering up with top cycling aces, Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič. To promote this year's Tour of Slovenia race, the Slovenian Tourist Boars also launched a special video featuring Tadej Pogačar and a thank you video.

