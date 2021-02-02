Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
Taiwanese firms join global players in participating in the ESG revolution

02 febbraio 2021 | 08.54
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Taiwan firms jointly issue a declaration that recognizes the value of ESG development goals

TAIPEI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing is a form of responsible investing that has become a new and revolutionary trend in recent years. As more attention is drawn to ESG investing, investments with a strong ESG profile are becoming standard components of both funds and ETFs, while "sustainability" is being seen the most important factor of consideration in the capital markets of the future.

Taiwanese firms unite to issue a declaration that recognizes the value of ESG development goals

To give businesses and investors a better understanding of this new trend, Taiwan's financial weekly magazine  Business Today held its inaugural ESG Sustainability International Summit (Taiwan) on January 26. Besides inviting well-known players in the ESG field, among them, WIN Semiconductors Corp. (3105.TW), Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. (EMC) (2603.TW), China Steel Corp. (CSC) (2002.TW), Bank SinoPac, Delta Electronics, Inc. (DELTA) (2308.TW) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) (2303.TW), to share how they have made ESG a key factor in the decision-making when it comes to investments, PwC Taiwan and Cathay Securities Investment Trust were also on hand to give opinions from a capital markets perspective. For the first time, attendees were able to directly exchange opinions with international rating agency MSCI and leading corporate governance solutions provider ISS Corporate Solutions.

With environmental, social and corporate policies generally becoming incorporated into the standards for good governance, the participating firms jointly launched an ESG Corporate Response Declaration, which stated: "We are willing to fulfill our responsibility as global citizens, to promote sustainable development, to take into account economic growth as well as environmental and social equity through effective corporate governance, and to go beyond the pursuit of profit maximization to the pursuit of social good."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428621/0126.jpg  

