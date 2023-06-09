Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:02 Maternità surrogata, Fratelli d'Italia condannato per uso foto di due papà con bimbo

16:51 "Leader per forza. Storie di leadership che attraversano i deserti", il 12 giugno la presentazione del libro di Antonio Funiciello

16:51 Lega, allarme per calo iscritti

16:43 Automobilismo, sindaca Brescia: "1000 Miglia straordinario biglietto da visita per la città"

16:40 Automobilismo, Bonomi (Aci Brescia): "La 1000 miglia rappresenta l'Italia"

16:36 Automobilismo, Saottini (1000 miglia): "Edizione piena di eventi e un'auto a guida autonoma"

16:25 Pride Roma 2023, Arisa contro Paola Iezzi: "Schiava ipocrita" - Video

16:17 Telemarketing selvaggio, Tim sanzionata per 7,6 milioni di euro

16:06 Automobilismo, dal 13 al 17 giugno torna la 1000 Miglia

15:49 Giulia Tramontano, l'autopsia: uccisa con almeno 37 coltellate

15:46 Greta Thunberg si diploma: "Niente più scioperi per l'ambiente"

15:36 Università, più spazio a donne e 56% ragazze fra nuovi iscritti ma rimane gender gap

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Taiwanese Food With a Modern Twist: 'Kitchen Remix' on TaiwanPlus

09 giugno 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

'Made in Taiwan' Author Clarissa Wei and Influencer Brandon O'Neal Share and Transform Classic Taiwanese Dishes

TAIPEI, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taiwanese cuisine continues to gain popularity worldwide, TaiwanPlus is releasing "Kitchen Remix," an original cooking show exploring traditional Taiwanese recipes through a modern lens. Hosted by renowned author and food writer Clarissa Wei and comedian-influencer Brandon O'Neal, the program takes viewers through the history and cooking processes behind 10 iconic Taiwanese dishes — all with a contemporary, light-hearted twist. Episodes of "Kitchen Remix" will be released weekly on the TaiwanPlus YouTube channel, website, and app beginning on June 12, 2023.

Although bubble tea and Taiwanese fried chicken are popular in most major cities, according to Clarissa Wei, most people in the West have an incomplete understanding of Taiwanese food. "Through 'Kitchen Remix,' we're able to showcase Taiwanese cooking as something more than just a subset of Chinese cuisine," said Wei, who is releasing a highly anticipated cookbook titled "Made in Taiwan" later this year. "We want to give our audience an opportunity to understand the rich culinary heritage of Taiwan."

'Kitchen Remix' is also an exploration of multicultural fusion and translation, reflecting the Taiwanese American identity of Wei and O'Neal, as well as the cross-cultural mission of TaiwanPlus. In one episode, Wei shares the folk history behind traditional Taiwanese meatballs, or bawan, while O'Neal creates a Latin-inspired version with birria slow cooked meat. "TaiwanPlus is the perfect platform to share stories that are entirely new to English-speaking audiences, while demonstrating the versatility of the nation's flavors for people all over the world," says TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu.

The program is produced by Deep Flow Media, known for their work on renowned shows like Vice News, CBS's "60 minutes," and Vox, and marks an ongoing collaboration between the production house and TaiwanPlus.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel, and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view our website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and various social media channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097533/Kitchen_Remix__is_an_exploration_of_multicultural_fusion_and_translation__reflecting_the_Taiwanese.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwanese-food-with-a-modern-twist-kitchen-remix-on-taiwanplus-301847073.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Transform Classic taiwanese Dishes taiwanese Food With Food With a Modern Twist Food With
Vedi anche
News to go
Omicidio Senago, autopsia Giulia Tramontano: uccisa con almeno 37 coltellate
News to go
Papa Francesco migliora, decorso post operatorio regolare
News to go
Riforme, Landini: "No elezione diretta presidente Repubblica"
News to go
Documenti riservati, Trump incriminato
News to go
Coldiretti, contadini in rivolta per i prezzi e le importazioni dal Canada
News to go
Argentina, Mondiali Under 20: azzurri battono 2 -1 Corea del Sud
News to go
Messi va negli Usa: "Giocherò all'Inter Miami"
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Serve un nuovo Patto di stabilità"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Busia: "Squilibrio tra concessioni a pubblico e privato"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Inps, contributo a datori di lavoro che assumono disoccupati in Naspi
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli dopo intervento intestino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza