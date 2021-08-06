Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:39 Covid, Pregliasco: "Barbie vaccinologa? Ora ci vorrebbe un Ken virologo"

11:30 Spazio, nuovo passo per missione Juice dell'Esa

11:27 Vaccini Covid, Burioni: "Efficacia? Ecco quello che sappiamo"

11:10 Chi è Antonella Palmisano, oro marcia 20 km nel giorno del compleanno

11:03 Tokyo 2020, Palmisano oro marcia 20 km donne

10:45 Giappone, 76esimo anniversario Hiroshima: sindaco chiede ratifica Trattato Onu

10:07 Covid oggi Cina, 124 nuovi contagi

10:03 Covid, Meritocrazia Italia: "Green pass è un credito di cittadinanza"

08:30 Tokyo 2020, Simone Biles è tornata a casa

07:59 Cnn licenzia tre dipendenti: "Entrati in sede senza vaccino"

00:04 Green pass Italia 6 agosto, come averlo e come si scarica

00:03 Green pass Italia, scuola e trasporti: regole da settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Taiwan's medical device company challenges the limit of science, launching the most expensive collagen in the contemporary market

06 agosto 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers around the world increase their awareness of using beauty and health products, collagen products have become the most popular item. Various manufacturers continue to innovate in accordance with consumer demand. According to Research and Markets, which was published in July 2021 states that the global collagen market is estimated to reach USD 5.88 billion in 2026. As a leading global medical device brand, Maxigen Biotech Inc. (MBI), a subsidiary of TCI Co., Ltd., has been focused on developing medical standard collagen dressings and regenerative matrix, providing diverse products for postoperative patients. Now MBI crosses over to put effort on collagen food product, using double enzyme hydrolysis to build the most concentrated tripeptide — MAXI Collagen. The most premium and expensive collagen has been scientifically proven to be effective in 7 days. 

Taiwan’s medical device company challenges the limit of science, launching the most expensive collagen in the contemporary market.

Collagen is the main structural protein in the extracellular matrix found in the body's various connective tissues. As the main component of connective tissue, it is the most abundant protein in mammals, making up 35% of the whole-body protein content. Collagen can support the tissues and keep the skin elastic, However, with human growth and the influence of the external environment, one's collagen will age, and then wrinkles will appear on the skin. There are 28 different types of collagens have been discovered by now. More than 90% of the collagen in the human body is Type I Collagen, and the main collagen component of cartilage is Type II Collagen.

MAXI Collagen is produced by an exclusive patented dual-enzymatic hydrolysis technology with special endopeptidase and exopeptidase. Multiple factors are monitored and controlled to increase cleave peptide bonds effective within proteins by long term hydrolysis and to improve productivity of small molecule tripeptide. In addition, comparing MAXI Collagen with other tripeptide products by the collagen peptide detection method, the content of small molecule peptides (<500 Da) is up to 70% which is much higher than other tripeptide products on the market. It's a great improvement in science. Above all, MAXI Collagen contains nine functional peptides by spectrometer sequencing data analysis. It can nourish the body's collagen structure; moreover, it acts as an initiating factor for repairing and maximize the use of efficiency.

It has been confirmed by human clinical trials that using 5 grams of MAXI Collagen product for 7 consecutive days can increase the density of skin collagen up to 13%, and increase 7.8% skin moisture content, while reducing 10.4% skin wrinkles. The skin-beautifying effect and speed are significantly better than other types of collagen. Maxigen Biotech Inc. has launched a highly concentrated tripeptide product — MAXI Collagen with an FDA class manufacture by applying scientific methods, which has reached scientific breakthrough. Consumers can experience the natural beauty from the most premium and expensive collagen in just 7 days.

Contact Information:

TCI BIOTECH LLC Managing Director Remi LeeMobile : +1-385-202-8828 Email: Remi.Lee@tci-bio.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589754/Taiwan_s_medical_device_company_challenges_limit_science_launching_expensive_collagen.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia device brand apparecchio elettronico as consumers around been
Vedi anche
News to go
Tamponi rapidi in farmacia a prezzo ridotto
News to go
Giustizia penale, la situazione in Italia
News to go
Green pass Italia, trasporti e scuola: le regole
News to go
Green pass Italia al via
News to go
Unesco, patrimonio dell'umanità 8mila ettari di foreste italiane
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 3,4%
News to go
Valentino Rossi si ritira: "Smetto a fine anno"
News to go
Attacco hacker a Regione Lazio, riattivato sito prenotazione vaccino
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Stano re della marcia 20 km
News to go
Incendi devastano la Grecia
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: "Stop ristorante al chiuso per 11 milioni di italiani"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, arrestato a Madrid boss Paviglianiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza