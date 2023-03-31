Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Taiwan's President Visits U.S., Central America: TaiwanPlus Coverage to Feature Exclusive Interviews

31 marzo 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States and Central America carries significance far beyond the handshakes and speeches, given the current tension in the Taiwan Strait. TaiwanPlus, the nation's premier English-language news outlet, will feature extensive coverage and exclusive interviews to help viewers decipher the dynamics and implications of the 10-day trip.

A two-part interview with Riley Walters, an Asian affairs expert at Hudson Institute and the Global Taiwan Institute, will stream on TaiwanPlus on April 3 and 4. Rand Corporation senior defense analyst Derek Grossman shares his perspective in an interview that will be available the following week. Miles Yu, who served as a China policy advisor to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, provides further in-depth analysis in "Taiwan Talks," the platform's flagship political talk show.

"President Tsai Ing-wen's visit with key partners further demonstrates Taiwan's significance to U.S.-China relations and regional security," said TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu. "As a quickly emerging global media platform, TaiwanPlus's coverage of the president's trip aims to uncover the intricacies and broaden perspectives on issues that matter to Taiwan and the world."

As one of the few English-language media organizations traveling with Tsai's delegation, TaiwanPlus is a key source of breaking news updates via Twitter and Facebook. After the New York stopover, President Tsai travels to Guatemala and Belize before a transit stop in Los Angeles on her return to Taiwan. Exclusive interviews and other original content will be made available free of charge to other news outlets via TaiwanPlus's FTP server; access can be requested by simply filling out this form.

About TaiwanPlus:

TaiwanPlus is the premier international media platform providing English-language news and entertainment from Taiwan, one of Asia's most vibrant democracies. Our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide.

With Taiwan at the nexus of global trade and geopolitics, TaiwanPlus offers a unique perspective on everything from cross-Strait relations to Taiwanese culture, as well as world-class programs covering food, travel and entertainment. Viewers can watch TaiwanPlus on its website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and social media.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045086/As_one_of_the_few_English_language_media_organizations_in_Tsai_s_delegation__TaiwanPlus_reporters_ar.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwans-president-visits-us-central-america-taiwanplus-coverage-to-feature-exclusive-interviews-301786982.html

