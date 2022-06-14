Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:23
comunicato stampa

TAJ IS WORLD'S STRONGEST HOTEL BRAND FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

14 giugno 2022 | 16.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

As Per Brand Finance – The World's Leading Brand Valuation Consultancy

MUMBAI, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) ,India's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been rated the World'sStrongest Hotel Brand 2022 by Brand Finance. The 'Hotels 50 2022' annual report by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy recognizes the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said, "We are very proud that Taj has been recognized as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand for the second time in a row. This reaffirms Taj as the most acclaimed benchmark of excellence in the industry globally."

"With travellers increasingly gravitating towards brands that not only epitomize the essence of world-class luxury but also follow responsible business practices, Taj is well poised to pave the future of hospitality. This recognition is a mark of our guests' steadfast trust and it celebrates the indomitable spirit of our employees, who embody the legacy of the brand while bringing alive the essence of Tajness."

Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 88.9 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service.   

The Hotel 50 2022 report highlights the company's successful strategy to overcome pandemic-induced challenges and remain relevant to the need of consumers. Taj was also at the forefront in its efforts towards supporting the community including the healthcare sector.

To know more, click here to access the full report by Brand Finance. 

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand and India's Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance Hotels 50 Report 2022 and India 100 Report 2022, respectively; SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

IHCL has a portfolio of 237 hotels including 60 under development globally across 4 continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839406/Taj_Strongest_Brand.jpg

in Evidenza