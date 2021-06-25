Cerca nel sito
 
Taj Named Strongest Hotel Brand In The World

25 giugno 2021 | 18.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

~ Recognized by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy – Brand Finance

MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) ,South Asia's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been rated the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual 'Hotels 50 2021' report. This report recognizes the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said, "This is a proud moment for the Indian hospitality industry on the global stage. Taj being rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand is a testament to the unwavering trust our guests have consistently placed in us and the warmth and sincere care our employees have embodied day-after-day. We will continue our endeavor to elevate the world class experiences of luxury hospitality and deliver the magic of Tajness to all our stakeholders."

Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 89.3 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service.   

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said, "We are excited to announce Taj as the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World. A brand with a century old legacy and a custodian of the revered Indian hospitality has stood resilient inspite of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Global travelers have relied upon and tested brands in different ways and Taj has emerged on top."

The Hotel 50 2021 report also highlighted the company's successful implementation of its R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy, which provided a transformative framework, helping the Taj brand surmount pandemic related challenges. 

To know more, click here to access the full report by Brand Finance. 

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. IHCL has a portfolio of 221 hotels including 55 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 100 locations. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travelers, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger, which is revolutionizing the lean luxe segment.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551767/Taj_Strongest_Brand.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551732/IHCL_Strongest_Hotel_Brand.jpg

Iconic Indian hospitality brand Taj rated Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance. Proud moment for India.

