Tajani deplores Ukrainian dam's destruction

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has condemned the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, calling it a "retrograde step" and an "escalation" in Russia's 469-day-old invasion.

"This is a watershed moment in the conflict," Tajani told Italy's Rtl 102.5 radio station.

"This is an unprecedented act of aggression against a piece of infrastructure whose destruction causes enormous damage to the population, including in the part (of Ukraine) occupied by the Russians," Tajani underlined.

"It is certainly a retrograde step and an escalation that will have consequences for those poor people who will need to be evacuated," Tajani said.

Ukraine has warned 42,000 people are at risk from flooding after the key dam in the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka breached on Tuesday and hundreds of thousands of people now lack drinking water. It's unclear when and how the dam was damaged. Ecological damage to the area could last for years, Ukrainian officials have warned.

Ukraine and its military allies have accused Russia of attacking the dam in an attempt to frustrate Kyiv's long-planned counteroffensive. Moscow has claimed it was a "deliberate act of sabotage" carried out by Kyiv to deprive the occupied Crimean peninsula of water.

Kakhovka dam's destruction will flood tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in southern Ukraine - one of the world's major grain producers and exporters - and could turn at least 500,000 hectares of land left without irrigation into "deserts", agriculture ministry said.